AMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Sets Monumental Record

Taylor Swift came into Sunday knowing she was on the heels of something special at the 2019 American Music Awards. On a night on which she was set to be honored with the highest prize of the evening — and the decade — Swift also took home multiple victories, moving her past Michael Jackson for the most all-time wins at the American Music Awards.

Swift now has 26 victories after surpassing the 24 won by the Thriller singer. She took home Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for Lover to set her claim on the record and later the top honor as Artist of the Year.

In her career, the country-turned-pop star has earned 35 AMA nominations. She received her first award from the show in 2008 with an impressive five victories — the most she’s had in one given year. She took home four wins in 2018 on the heels of the success of Reputation. She has won the American Music Awards Artist of the Year five times after taking home the honor again this year.

NEW #AMAs RECORD: With her 25th win, @taylorswift13 is now the most-awarded artist in @AMAs history, surpassing Michael Jackson. Taylor Swift: 25

Michael Jackson: 24

Alabama: 23

Whitney Houston: 22

Kenny Rogers: 19

Garth Brooks: 17

Bieber/Reba/Lionel: 15pic.twitter.com/qGVlBqlqJp — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) November 25, 2019

Swift also received the Artist of the Decade and before receiving the recognition, she put forth a mini-concert of sorts mixing many of her biggest hits of the past decade, including her first live performance of “The Man” off of her latest album, Lover.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming & development at Dick Clark Productions said in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, on Aug. 23. She is set to take on the Lover Tour East and Lover Tour West festival-style concert series in 2020 with the events being held in Foxborough, Massachusetts and the other in Los Angeles.