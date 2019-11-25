AMAs 2019: Halsey Takes Hard Shot at Grammys During Acceptance Speech

Halsey is still quite bitter over not receiving a nomination for the Grammy Awards. The 2020 nominations were revealed last week and the New Jersey native’s “Without Me” was a notable absentee from the list. While she won’t be taking home a Grammy for her hit song, she did claim the honor at the AMAs as the fans voted “Without Me” as the recipient of Favorite Song – Pop/Rock. During her acceptance speech, Halsey took a shot at the Grammy snub.

“I am so thankful to the AMA’s because they are the world’s largest fan voted awards show,” she said, placing a heavy emphasis on the fan voted aspect. “I’m thankful to the fans because they’re the people who really give a shit about the music and I’m thankful for the AMAs for giving them a voice.”

Viewers were quick to pick up on the not-so-subtle jab at the Grammys.

ok but can we talk about Halsey rn? she literally shaded the grammys by saying the AMAs are the world’s largest FAN VOTED award show and that the fans are the ones who really care about music. We love a Queen. Also congrats to Halsey! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/6TP7ms831P — Ari ♡ (@Ari29407997) November 25, 2019

When the Grammy nominations were announced, Halsey took to Twitter to voice her frustrations after learning of her snub.

“My fans. Please do not waste your anger or frustration,” she began. “I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

Halsey may not find herself winning a Grammy, but she did pick up a few AMA nominations, including the top prize of the evening, Artist of the Year. She will be up against some stiff competition in Post Malone, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Halsey explained the meaning behind the song, which deals with her highly-publicized split with G-Eazy. She claims she never thought the song would connect with the fans like it has.

“With a record like “Without Me,” I didn’t know how I was gonna feel in six months. I didn’t know if it was gonna be right for the next album. All I knew is that’s how I felt right then, and right there, and I wanted the world to know how I was feeling,” she said. “I just put it out and waited to see what happened, and much to my surprise and excitement, every single fan was like, “This is exactly the record I needed right now.”