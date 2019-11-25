AMAs 2019: Halsey Fans Are Asking One Major Question on Social Media

Halsey’s fans were happy for her as the singer dominated the AMAs on Sunday night, but they did have one question about her appearance. The singer’s eyebrows were hard to see on the telecast, and some thought it was a bad look for her. Halsey dominated the American Music Awards of 2019 on Sunday, with a stellar performance and a major win for her song “Without Me.” Fans were overjoyed for the singer, yet some questioned her stylists for her minimalist approach to eyebrows.

“Has Halsey always not had eyebrows and I’m just not observant or is this new,” one fan wondered.

“Halsey would’ve looked SO good tonight if she hadn’t done that to her eyebrows,” added another.

Some users even thought this must be a permanent look for Halsey that they had somehow overlooked over the years.

“Did Halsey seriously shave her eyebrows? Bold decision, very bold decision,” read one tweet.

I’m glad Halsey put her eyebrows back on for this https://t.co/hTyr7Q91GI — Tara Brooke ☾ (@MsTaraBrooke) November 25, 2019

Thankfully, it all made sense after a little digging. Halsey showed up to the AMAs with rainbow-colored eye shadow all around her eyes. However, the singer then gave a messy performance of “Graveyard,” where she covered herself with paint and then wiped it all off in a hurry. Somewhere in the shuffle, her eyebrows went missing.

Halsey corrected this for her next wardrobe change, when she retook the stage with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. Fans were glad she got a chance to do it all over again, especially since it was such a triumphant night for her.

Halsey pulled no punches at the AMAs this year, and fans loved it. During her acceptance speech, she aimed a thinly-veiled barb at the Grammy Awards for leaving her off of this year’s nominations list.

@halsey baby… if you’re going to paint over your eyebrows you need to make sure you lay them bitches down… that eye shadow would have been itt https://t.co/m0DFRb3D2W — Jancarlo Reyes🇨🇴 (@jjvnxx) November 25, 2019

“I am so thankful to the AMA’s because they are the world’s largest fan voted awards show,” she said with a clear emphasis. “I’m thankful to the fans because they’re the people who really give a shit about the music and I’m thankful for the AMAs for giving them a voice.”

Halsey had previously addressed the Grammys snub on Twitter, asking her fans not to make a big deal out of the omission.

“My fans. Please do not waste your anger or frustration,” she tweeted. “I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

