AMAs 2019: Constance Wu Catches Heat About ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Drama During Award Presentation

Constance Wu has found herself in controversy ever since her comments following the news that Fresh off the Boat had been renewed for another season. Fans continued to pile on to the actress on social media as she made an appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards as a presenter. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Wu commented, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. [Expletive].”

The negative response came across to fans as someone who was not happy about receiving word that the series would continue on. Wu defended the remarks, but noting that it had to do with having to turn down a movie role because she will now be filming the new season.

“I’m so tired of Constance Wu,” one user tweeted. “That was soooo tacky when she was mad about her own show being renewed and it just left a bad taste in my mouth.”

The comment by Wu made it all the way up the ABC ladder, in fact. During the fall TV announcement ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke took a dig at Wu, saying “still starring Constance Wu.”

It wasn’t the first time Burke spoke on the incident. Speaking with reporters, she insisted that Wu’s character will continue as is and there were no thoughts of removing her after the remarks.

“I did know that she had another opportunity that, had Fresh Off the Boat not gone forward, she would have pursued,” Burke told reporters at the time. “But we never really considered not bringing the show back. It’s just too strong for us.”

“There have been no thoughts of recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show, and we love the show,” she said, adding she was going to choose to believe Wu’s clarification that the controversy was a misunderstanding.”

Fresh Off the Boat kicked off its sixth season on Sept. 27. It was revealed that this will be the series’ final run as ratings have dropped off recently. There were also contracts up for all of the cast.

All of that mixed with Wu appearing ready to go all-in on her feature film career after breakout successes with both Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.