AMAs 2019: Alyson Stoner, Star Dancer from Missy Elliot’s ‘Work It’ Video, Makes Epic Return to Red Carpet

Acclaimed dancer Alyson Stoner made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards on Sunday, and fans were in her corner. Stoner has a storied career in the entertainment industry, but this year she is stepping into center stage for the first time. Fans were excited to see what was next for her.

Stoner is a recognizable face to fans of music, TV and movies. At the AMAs, she may be best-known for appearing as a dancer in several music videos in the early 2000s, including Missy Elliot’s “Work It” and Eminem’s “Just Lose It.”

This Sunday, she paused for a quick snapshot on the red carpet before heading into the American Music Awards of 2019. Her post was sponsored by T-Mobile, and she wore an outfit of glittering, metallic pieces.

“Oh heyyy [AMAs],” Stoner wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. “Quick flex on the carpet, and now I’m heading inside for a night of music and dance! So happy to be here… bringing everyone closer to the music, no matter where you are!”

Though she never really left, Stoner has been on something of a comeback kick in recent months, revisiting some of the things she was best-known for as a child star. Back in August, she reunited with Missy Elliot at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards for a live performance of “Work It,” and in September she returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time in 17 years.

Whether Stoner has another big reunion planned for the AMAs remains to be seen. She is not listed among the nominees, presenters or performers for the evening. However, there are plenty of performers that could use her as a back up dancer, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kesha and many others.

Stoner teaches hip hop dance at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, and she is something of a local legend. She is also still working on original material, which has a huge following online. Back in February, Stoner released a music video called “Stripped Bare,” which has nearly a million views on YouTube. It shows how Stoner got her new haircut in real time.

Stoner joined an all-star crowd at the AMAs on Sunday, where just about every big name in music was gathered. She was there to witness Taylor Swift win the Artist of the Decade Award, and to see Lil Nas X honored for his breakout year at the same time. Check back here for more updates on the 2019 AMAs on PopCulture.com.