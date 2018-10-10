AMAs 2018: Taylor Swift Opening Performance Sparks Social Media Response

Taylor Swift returned to the American Music Awards stage with a opening show performance of her new single, “I Did Something Bad,” which left social media talking.

With a crowd of dancers and a giant snake statue representative of her current reputation era, Swift’s performance did not seem to reference her recent political statements despite rumors she would throw shade at President Donald Trump.

American Music Awards viewers shared mixed messages to the performance on social media.

“Constantly reminded Taylor Swift can’t dance,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Not always a fan of Taylor Swift, but this song is super catchy,” another user said.

Some viewers were left breathless by Swift’s performance, with many complimenting her first television performance since finishing up the Reputation Stadium Tour.

“If you don’t respect [Taylor Swift] after that [AMAs] performance then I can’t respect you as a human. SHE CRUSHED IT!” another Twitter user wrote.

“My girl [Taylor Swift] is kicking ass on that stage, taking names and registering them all to vote,” another one commented.

“I am not okay. That was so epic. Omg it makes me miss tour so bad!!!! I’m done. I’m melted. I’m dead!!,” one user mused.

One more added: “IM FEEAKKING OUT YOU GUYS THAT WAS SO FREEEAKING AMAZING IM SCREAMING AND CRYING I LOVE HER SO MUCH.”

I dont think I ever got so emotional listening to #IDidSomethingBad the way I did watching her kill it at the AMAs. What a comeback for the beautiful soul that is @taylorswift13 . This snake sure rose up from the dead & she did it better this time. I AM PROUD. #AMAs #TaylorSwift — nourane . نوران (@nourane_said) October 10, 2018

The performance also featured Swift’s first bleeped-out moment on a live show, when she sang the line “If a man talks sh— then I owe him nothing,” which some fans noted as a sign of growth for her music.

Not everyone was a fan of the performance, however, as some viewers were annoyed by the singer’s dancing abilities and the length of the remix.

“I don’t think I personally know anyone who’s a Taylor Swift fan… that performance annoyed me,” one user admitted.

Swift made headlines Sunday after she broke her silence on politics for the first time to endorse the Democratic Senatorial candidate for Tennessee Phil Bredesen.

