Alicia Keys Returns as Grammys Host for Second Time

Alicia Keys is returning as host of the Grammy Awards in 2020, which are set to air on Jan. 26. After making her debut as host at the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, news that the singer-song writer would return for the second year in a row was announced Wednesday and first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Addressing the decision to have Keys return, Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan spoke of the singer’s importance in the industry.

“From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” Dugan said. “Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host.”

Following the announcement, Keys took to social media to share the news with fans, posting a video to Instagram featuring 2018 Alicia Keys and 2019 Alicia Keys in a deep discussion about “change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:12am PST

News of Keys’ return has been met with cheers from her more than 17 million Instagram followers.

“Congrats!!!! I want you to be the host every damn year,” one wrote.

“Congrats on hosting again! You were awesome last year!” a second commented.

“So excited!!” added another.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Keys said that her first time hosting the Grammy Awards was “unbelievable.”

“Unbelievable,” she said of the experience. “It was exactly what I wanted to bring. I wanted to bring that good entry and the light and the love. I just felt everybody was with me on it.”

After hosting the Grammy Awards in 2020, Keys will become just the third woman to host the telecast more than once, joining the ranks of Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted in 1996 and 1997, and Rosie O’Donnell, who hosted in 1999 and 2000. The 15-time Grammy winner will become the first female music star to host the ceremony more than once.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 on CBS. Nominees will be announced on Nov. 20.