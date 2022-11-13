Al B. Sure! Wakes From Two-Month Coma

Singer Al B. Sure has been missing in action as of late. The 90s R&B crooner has always been relatively active on social media, but in recent months, he became silent. As it turns out, he was gravely ill. In fact, he wasn't even conscious. Sure had been in a coma for two months. After a post from his son via Instagram, his rep confirmed the news. "I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," his rep shared, per Entertainment Tonight.

His son, Albert Brown IV, shared the news in a birthday tribute to his father prior to the rep's statement. "Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I'm much better and ready to get back on my sh*t! It's time to get the f**k up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family!" he wrote with prayer hand emojis and several photos of his dad.

The post continued: "Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital!! We need u big homie!!I love all of y'all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y'all!! and to my family I love y'all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday! @anniemac1965."

In recent years, Sure began a career in radio hosting. He also has continued to tour alongside other popular acts. Sure is also father to Quincy Brown, the eldest son of the late Kim Porter. The former model also shares three children with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy helped Porter to raise Quincy as his own in Sure's absence.

Sure has since posted his own update to Twitter, writing, "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah," he tweeted. "I'll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor!"

He's also shared video footage and a montage from his time in the hospital. He explained that he underwent an organ transplant, blood transfusions, surgeries, he suffered from sepsis, was intubated, and had to have lymph nodes removed.