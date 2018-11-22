Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Speaks out After Health Scare

Joe Perry is “doing well” after collapsing backstage at a Billy Joel concert over the weekend, the Aerosmith guitarist reassured fans Tuesday.

Perry, 68, tweeted an update on his condition just three days after he was rushed to the hospital following a performance of “Walk This Way” with Joel at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!” Perry wrote.

Doing well, thanks for all the love and support! — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) November 13, 2018

Bandmate Steven Tyler retweeted the message, adding a heart emoji and two raised hand emojis alongside a caption.

“MY BROTHER!” Tyler wrote.

TMZ was first to report Perry’s collapse Saturday, revealing that it occurred in the rocker’s dressing room after jamming out with Joel. Paramedics were called and worked on Perry for close to 40 minutes, reportedly placing a tracheal tube in his throat to ensure a clear airway.

Sunday, Perry’s rep said in a statement to The Blast, “Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital. This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive.”

The rep added that the guitarist will miss one of Aerosmith’s planned performances in Florida, but will be heading back out on tour later in November.

“The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending,” the representative said. “Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

Fans of Perry were quick to tweet their well-wishes at the recovering star.

“SO glad to hear that Joe! We’ve ALL been very worried about you,” one fan wrote. “I hope you continue to improve, and are back on stage kicking a— again soon! Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers, with wishes for a speedy recovery. Take care of you! Get well soon.”

“I wish you a speedy recovery,” another added. “Please, take a little rest now.”

Best wishes to Perry as he recovers!

