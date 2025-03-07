Gracie Abrams Falls Ill

Pop singer Gracie Abrams has canceled two more shows while still dealing with an illness. She announced the cancellations with a handwritten note on her Instagram story.

The That’s So True singer cancelled two shows in Nottingham and Leeds in the UK. She cancelled a scheduled February 28 performance in Brussels because of the same illness.

“I hate that I have to write this again so soon,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights….I can’t tell you how much this breaks my heart. This tour is something I’ve been dreaming of since the album came out, and the shows we’ve played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you.”

The singer promised her team would be in touch with ticketholders, and is “sending all my love and my deepest regrets” to her fans.

Abrams is on a world tour for her album The Secret of Us, which hit #2 on the Billboard charts. It was supported by hit singles like Close to You and Risk. It also featured the song Us, which was a collaboration with Taylor Swift and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Abrams is the daughter of Star Wars filmmaker J.J. Abrams, and rose to prominence after uploading songs to her SoundCloud page and subsequently getting a record deal at Interscope Records. She has since been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30.

Abrams’ next scheduled show is at the O2 Arena in London on March 6.