Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Amid Steven Tyler's Illness

Aerosmith has canceled their final two Las Vegas residency dates, revealing that frontman Steven Tyler is currently dealing with an illness that has him sidelined. The band recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a concert in Boston at Fenway Park back in September and has held their residency in Vegas since 2019.

"We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out," the band's statement reads. "Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

The band confirmed that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. Other refunds will be made available at their point of purchase. Aerosmith also had to cancel a series of shows back in the summer when Tyler went into a treatment program to deal with resurfaced addiction issues after taking pain meds for foot surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band's statement at the time read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The two Vegas cancellations are the final of their current run at Dolby Live in Park MGM. Fans quickly shared their disappointment over the canceled shows, while also sending some good juju to Tyler as he recovers. "Third Vegas cancellation for me so you can imagine how pist I am. Regardless of the anger I'm feeling again, I want to extend all the best to Steven Tyler. So many good times watching this amazing band!! Get well soon Steven," one fan wrote. "Steven's health is paramount... but I actually shed a tear this morning. Been trying for 3 years to see my 10th Aerosmith show, hopefully it will happen eventually. Good luck Steven!" another added.