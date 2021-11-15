Adele Reveals Special Guest at One Night Only Concert That Had Her Very Nervous

Adele’s concert in front of Griffith Observatory featured an audience packed with A-list celebrities, but there was only one person in the crowd who truly made her nervous. It was the first time she performed in front of her 9-year-old son, Angelo. The concert was the centerpiece of the Adele One Night Only special airing on CBS Sunday night, alongside an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Just before the special began, Adele took to Twitter, where she revealed that she had “never been so nervous in my life” performing in front of Angelo. She also thanked Winfrey for “allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space” and noted how lucky she felt to have a chance to perform new songs in front of a crowd during the coronavirus pandemic. “Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever,” Adele wrote. “So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Adele/status/1460022318021812230?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adele’s performance at the Los Angeles landmark was filmed last month, with a group of celebrities in the crowd. During the CBS special, fans could spot Seth Rogen, Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Donald Glover, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ava DuVernay. Adele’s setlist included a mix of her new songs, as well as past hits like “Hello” and “Someone Like You.”

With the pandemic still ongoing, Adele told Rolling Stone she does not plan to tour in support of 30, so her Griffith Observatory show might be the only time she performs “Easy on Me” and other songs from the record for a long time. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” Adele explained. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

Adele, now 33, began writing the album when she was 30, and it comes six years after 25 was released. Although she could have pushed it back again, she decided now was the best time to release it or it was never going to come out. “If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” she said. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”

30 hits stores on Friday. Meanwhile, Adele One Night Only will be available to stream on ViacomCBS’ streaming platform Paramount+ after its debut on CBS.