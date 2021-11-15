Adele Makes Surprising Announcement Regarding Tour Following ’30’ Album Release

Adele is taking the world by storm this week by releasing her 4th studio album, , on Nov. 19. as a prelude to the album’s release, the “Easy on Me” singer covered Rolling Stone and opened up about why she took six years to release new music. Adele explained that her album had been delayed many times for several reasons, largely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, she still felt like now was the best time to get it out in the world.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” she admitted. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer also recognized that her music might become associated with a darker time in people’s lives because of the current global landscape. “No one wants to remember this period of time,” she said. “Obviously, it’s way better than last year, but the day my album comes out, someone’s loved one will have died from COVID. For them, it’s going to be a reminder every time they hear ‘Easy on Me’ on the radio.”

Adele also revealed that she would not be following up the album with a massive tour due to the pandemic. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.” However, you can still get some of the singer’s live vocals by watching Adele One Night Only. The special debuts on CBS Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on-demand on the ViacomCBS streaming platform Paramount+

If you do not happen to be near a television Sunday night, you can still stream it using Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, and more. Paramount+ subscribers can also stream their local CBS stations through the app, so you can check out Adele’s performances that way. After the special airs, it will be available to stream at Paramount+.