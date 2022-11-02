Adele Reveals Fans Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name for Years

Adele is joining other celebrities in blowing our minds by revealing that we've been mispronouncing their names wrong for years. During a Q&A event with fans to celebrate the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video, Adele jumped for joy when a fan said her name correctly. The "Hello" singer was also asked if she would seriously try to get a Tony Award to complete an EGOT collection.

During the Q&A in Los Angeles, a fan from London asked her a question via satellite about songwriting. "Love that," Adele said before answering the question. "She said my name perfectly!" The fan pronounced her name as "uh-dale," not "ah-dell."

Adele's revelation came months after Lindsay Lohan shocked fans with her first TikTok video. She pronounced her last name as "lo-wen," not "low-han" as many had assumed. In February, Twilight star Taylor Lautner also revealed that his last name is pronounced "lout-ner," not "lawt-ner."

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, a fan asked Adele if she would try to chase a Tony Award to complete an EGOT. She already has an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Skyfall." In September, she won her first Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for CBS' Adele One Night Only special. Adele also has 15 Grammy Awards.

"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," Adele told fans, via PEOPLE. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough." The only Broadway role Adele said she was interested in playing is Rose in Gypsy because she was so impressed by the song "Rose's Turn."

"I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, 'I wanted to do all of this' and she's jealous of her own daughter and she's really caught up about it," she said. "At one bit, she was just a b— in it, which I could nail."

Adele does not really have to star in a big Broadway production to win a Tony. She could take a Bruce Springsteen route by trying for a Special Tony Award with a one-woman show. Adele could take her Las Vegas show Weekends With Adele to Broadway. But Adele told her fans she likes the sound of having an "EGO" better than "EGOT."

"I don't think I've seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, 'Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?' I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT," Adele said. "EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I'll be on that stage in a hot second."