See Adele's 'Easy on Me' Music Video Location, Listed for $4.37 Million (Photos)

While Adele is busy preparing to make Beverly Hills her new home, fans who loved the scenery from her "Easy On Me" music video may be able to ban together and purchase the London estate for a little over $4 million to have a piece in her legacy. in. Just a 90-minute driving distance from Montréal, the 173-acre vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is now for sale and listed at $4.37 million, per TopTenRealEstateDeals. The music video for "Easy On Me" has already been watched more than 200 million times on YouTube. As a result, many are now familiar with certain aspects of the gorgeous Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès.

The vineyard estate contains six buildings. The 1846-built main manor house on the estate was renovated in 2021. There's also a castle with a new reception hall, a chapel, a guesthouse, and other buildings. In the manor are a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The manor's red ballroom is the focal point of "Easy On Me," and even includes a portrait of Adele on one of the walls.

With the estate being a private vineyard, there are over 7,000 vines and a production facility for making ice and port wine. The estate also produces maple syrup from its 11,000 trees. Located in Sutton, Québec, the estate is only a short drive to the American border. Whoever purchases the estate has gold on their hands.

In the meantime, The New York Post reports that the singer was approved for a loan of over $37 million to fund a home in the 90210 area for her and her boyfriend Rich Paul. She bought the home from Sylvester Stallone for $58 million. The 34-year-old vocal powerhouse now has the standard 30 years to repay the loan.

Paying off the property won't take much time, considering her Las Vegas residency. The Post reports that she's set to earn $1 million per show, and the residency is expected to last for three months. If the math is right, Adele would rack in $48 million in that short period of time. But for a fan who wants the estate from the music video, check out the photos.