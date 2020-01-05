Adele Leaves Massive Tip After Meal With Harry Styles and James Cordon Amid Beach Photos Coming Out

Adele’s time at the beach with James Corden and Harry Styles has captured the attention of many fans for several reasons. The top has been Adele‘s weight loss transformation making its beach debut, bringing out much debate about her looks and if she’s lost too much weight.

The trio continued to make headlines on Sunday while eating out together at a seafood restaurant as they travel between Anguilla and the Virgin Islands according to The Sun. Both Adele and Styles decided to do a solid for their waiter, dropping a tip that was a perfect fit for the new year.

The pair left a tip for 400 percent of the final bill, standing at $472.00. If you need help with the math, that makes it a nice $2,020 tip for their meal. Bartender at the Caribbean Fish Market Yahya shared an image of the receipt and a selfie with Corden and Styles on Instagram Saturday night, praising the group for their generous act.

“Big ups to [Harry Styles] for taking care of Mr Big Life! [Donnie Wahlberg] you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with [James Corden] and [Adele]. Happy new year guys!” the bartender captioned the photo of the receipt on Instagram.

The mention of Wahlberg is a reference to his own generous act toward an IHOP waitress shortly after New Year’s Day. He left a tip for $2,020 and laid it out as the “2020 Challenge” on Instagram.

Yahya also shared photos of Corden and Styles, dropping some praise on the One Direction member.

“[Harry Styles] being the best person he can ever be… [James Corden] photobombing!??? For real?” he wrote and added on another photo that it was a great night with great folks.

Missing from the photos was Adele, likely for good reason. If anything, she’s a bit of an enigma on the trip only popping up in some random photographs and not officially sharing anything from her own accounts.

She’s also still bouncing back from her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, something that has held the attention of her fans in the media since it happened earlier in 2019. It is also partly responsible for the transformation that has caught attention this weekend.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” A source told The Daily Mail about her goals following the divorce. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”