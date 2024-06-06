Adele Calls out Homophobic Fan During Las Vegas Concert

As Pride Month kicked off on June 1, Adele faced controversy when a concertgoer allegedly shouted "Pride sucks" between songs during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday. The incident, captured in a brief video posted by Popbase, quickly spread across social media, sparking a discussion about the singer's response and the importance of LGBTQ+ allyship. In the video, Adele can be heard confronting the audience member saying, "Did you come to my f—g show to say pride sucks? Are you f—g stupid? Don't be so f—g ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" After this, she seamlessly transitioned back into the concert's regular programming.

However, as the video gained traction online, some fans who claimed to be present at the show suggested that Adele may have misheard the attendee's remark. Some people questioned the singer's immediate response and the need to fully grasp a situation before making statements. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the exact nature of the concertgoer's comment, many fans praised Adele for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer has a well-documented history of allyship, as evidenced by her dedication of a concert in Antwerp, Belgium, to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016, TMZ noted. During that moment, Adele told the audience, "The LGBTQA community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young, so I'm really moved by it."

Throughout her career, the pop-soul singer has not been afraid to address audience behavior. In July of last year, Adele dared her fans to "throw something" at her while she performed, citing a troubling trend of people tossing objects at artists during their performances, often hitting and injuring them in the process.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f—ng show etiquette in America? They're just throwing s— onstage. Have you seen that?" she asked as she paced the stage. Additionally, Adele has advocated for the safety of audience members at her concerts. The artist halted a performance to scold venue security for "bothering" a fan in August.

Adele's weekend Las Vegas residency, titled "Weekends With Adele," is set to continue throughout Pride Month, with the current run concluding on June 15. Originally slated to be the final date of her residency, Adele has since extended her Vegas performances, with plans to return in late October for an additional five weekends. The residency is now expected to end on November 22 and 23.