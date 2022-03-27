Adele Achieves Massive YouTube Achievement With ‘Rolling in the Deep’ Video

Adele achieved a level of YouTube glory that many will never see due to her video for “Rolling in the Deep.” The video for the song became the second for Adele to reach two billion views on the platform, with 2,000,198,000 views on Friday morning.

The singer’s first video to reach this mark was “Hello” in 2015, the instantly viral hit that became the fastest video on YouTube to get one billion views. Adele only took 87 days to overtake Psy and “Gangnam Style” to own the record. According to Billboard, that video is set to cross another threshold, sitting only 40 million views short of three billion.

Billboard felt the video for “Rolling in the Deep” was worthy of praise back in 2018, ranking it 97th on the list of Greatest Music Videos in the 21st Century. “A commercial behemoth the likes of which was supposed to have long gone extinct. It all starts here: Director Sam Brown capturing the once-in-a-generation vocalist at simultaneously her most vulnerable and her most powerful, unclear if the wreckage surrounding her is representative of her internal turmoil, or a direct result of it,” the entry read for Adele’s video.

The achievement is part of Adele’s latest release and publicity lifestyle, including her postponed Las Vegas residency that many complained about due to their tickets being invalid when they were in town for the show.

Adele insists the show will go on, but many eyes are on her relationship with Rich Paul and their possible engagement happening soon. Back in February, the singer was spotted out with Paul despite rumors they were on the rocks. By the end of the month, engagement rumors took hold and both seemed happy together.

There were also plenty of rumors that the couple had broken up, though Adele was quick to dispel these reports by sharing that “Rich sends his love” amid all the breakup news. Fans cheered how she handled it, sharing supportive messages online and celebrating the news. “ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME,” a fan wrote under the post.