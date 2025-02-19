One month after the California wildfires broke out, singer-songwriter Weyes Blood revealed she’s been personally impacted by the damage. “Hi earthlings,” Mering wrote in an Instagram message with a black background. She shared a series of photos of the devastation. “Emerging from my hibernation to pay tribute to my beautiful house in Altadena, California. I was displaced by the Eaton Fire and it’s taken a minute to fully absorb the emotional impact of it all, and share my little story.”

She continued: “Altadena was a dream town, and this was a little dream house. I’ve written many songs there, I’ve played piano with squawking peacocks, layed on the roof and howled at the moon, had badminton tournaments, sang YouTube karaoke in my living room… It was my spot, and my imagination ran wild.”

While her entire home didn’t burn, unfortunately, the same can’t be said for her beloved neighbors. “I am blessed that I just rent,” she said. “I am left saddled with this feeling of gratitude to have my stuff (albeit smoke damaged) but also I am saddled with survivors guilt and a whole lot of uncertainty about the habitability of the structures left behind.”

She also shared a link to a limited edition Weyes Blood shirt she made for the American Red Cross, with all proceeds providing food and shelter to those impacted by the fires. “Ultimately, I’m so grateful to have had a little chapter in this foothill paradise, even if it is over now,” Mering added. “So yeah, there’s a little piece of me guys. Be tender …I’m back on my vagabond shit. I’m lucky that I can bring my music wherever with me, but not everyone is as lucky as I am — we can make a difference and bring a shred of hope to those who are still in need.”