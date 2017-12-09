Aaron Carter Releases Single Ahead of 2018 Album

Aaron Carter heads back to his roots, sharing a new single ahead of his first album release in nearly 15 years.

The 30-year-old pop singer dropped a new track, called “(Don’t) Say Goodbye,” on Friday ahead of the upcoming album LøVë, which is set to release in February 2018.

Carter teased the new music to Twitter followers on Thursday, writing, “I’m excited about my new release [Don’t Say Goodbye] without all the negative bulls—, it feels good to be in the place that I am today.”

The singer’s music release is part of a quest to reclaim his life after a year of turmoil.

Time to spread my wings and fly A post shared by @aaroncarter on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Carter was arrested in July for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Over the past few months, he was also involved in a car accident, was hospitalized after fans “bullied him” and checked into a rehab facility.

When he entered rehab in August, Carter said he weighed 115 pounds. He said he gained 45 pounds in the two months he spent in the treatment center.

He shared his before and after photos on Instagram as proof for fans.

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

“[These are] my before and after pics,” Carter wrote. “I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months [and] I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new music is on its way!”

Carter also opened up about his rough year and the new music on the way in a recent statement.

“For me, it’s all about the music. And if there is one lesson I’ve learned this year, it is to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future and I am so excited for what the new year will bring my musical career and my life,” Carter said, Entertainment Tonight reports. “I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which, came from the inner core of my heart and soul.”