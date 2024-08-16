'80s Rockstar Dies Following Dementia Diagnosis: Jack Russell Was 63

The Great White founder announced his retirement from touring in July after he was diagnosed Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Jack Russell, the co-founding lead vocalist of the '80s rock band Great White who survived a tragic fire at a Rhode Island nightclub in 2003, has died. White passed away "peacefully" surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 15, his family confirmed in a statement shared to the singer's Instagram page. He was 63.

"With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell – father, husband, cousin, uncle and friend. Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik," the statement read. "Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive."

(Photo: CEDAR PARK, TEXAS – APRIL 24: Jack Russell of Jack Russell's Great White performs in concert at the Cedar Park Center on April 24, 2016 in Cedar Park, Texas. - Gary Miller/Getty Images)

In July, the singer announced his retirement from touring as he revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). At the time, Russell said he was "unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

Born in Montebello, California in 1960, per Variety, Russell met fellow Great White founder Mark Kendall in 1977. The pair went on to found a band, which underwent numerous name changes, including Highway and Livewire, before it was later changed to Great White, a nod to Kendall's nickname. Great White produced several hits, including 1989's "The Angel Song" and "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band split up in 2001, with Russell later returning for a new iteration of Great White, performing under the name Jack Russell's Great White

Tragedy struck the band in 2003 when pyrotechnics started a fire while Great White was headlining Rhode Island's The Station nightclub. The fire killed 100 people, including bandmate Ty Longley, and injured 230 others, making it one of the most tragic concerts in U.S. history. Daniel Biechele, Russell's tour manager, pleaded guilty to 100 counts of involuntary manslaughter in 2006 and served two years in prison, per Billboard. Jeffrey and Michael Derderian, the owners of The Station, pleaded no contest. Michael served almost three years in prison, and Jeffrey was sentenced to community service. Jack Russell Touring Inc. agreed to pay $1 million to survivors and victims' relatives.

In the years that followed, Great White held benefit concerts for the Station Family Fund. There were several reunions of Great White, including a 2006 to 2009. Russell also reformed Jack Russell's Great White.

Following his passing, Great White paid tribute to the musician on Instagram, writing, "What do you say about someone who was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks. All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts."