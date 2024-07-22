1980s Rock Singer Jack Russell Diagnosed With Dementia

'I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve,' Russell shared as he announced he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy.

Former Great White frontman Jack Russell has announced his retirement from touring. The '80s rocker, 63, announced in a statement shared to his Facebook page on July 17 that he would be stepping back from the road due to his health, Russell revealing that he was recently diagnosed Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

"To my fans and friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell said. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

(Photo: CEDAR PARK, TEXAS – APRIL 24: Jack Russell of Jack Russell's Great White performs in concert at the Cedar Park Center on April 24, 2016 in Cedar Park, Texas. - Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. The progressive disease is "characterized by the buildup of proteins into masses known as Lewy bodies," with symptoms including visual hallucinations, movement disorders, and cognitive problems, among others. After actor and comedian Robin Williams suffered from the disease.

Per the Mayo Clinic, MSA is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder," which affects the body's "(autonomic) functions, including blood pressure, and motor control." The rare disease affects approximately between two and five people per 100,000.

Russell, who did not open up about his diagnosis, announced his retirement from touring just weeks after the release of his autobiography, The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative, by K. L. Doty. Featuring a foreword by Lita Ford, as well as additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger.

The musician is best known for his time with Great White. Russell. sang with the band from 1981 until 1996, at which point he left to pursue a solo career, according to Loudwire. He later returned to perform with Great White on multiple occasions, and also had his own band, Jack Russell's Great White.

His July 17 announcement sparked a wave of support from fans, with one person writing, "Thank YOU for all the years of great music. Time to take care of yourself and be with loved ones. You've inspired us, and so many others. All the best." Another person commented, "Thank you for several decades of great music, Jack. Psycho City will always remain my favorite album, but the others are also still in heavy rotation here. Much love and respect."