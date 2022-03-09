How 50 Cent Feels About Super Bowl Halftime Show Viewers Fat-Shaming Him

50 Cent is getting the last laugh. After his participation in the Super Bowl Halftime Show that broke the internet, fans joked about how buff the Power creator has gotten since his 2003 “In Da Club” debut. Memes spread across social media of people mocking how 50 Cent’s weight gain makes him a full dollar. But 50 isn’t crying over it. Instead, in true 50 fashion, he’s capitalizing off of it. He recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a report from The New York Post about his selling new merchandise in the wake of him being a trending topic.

“I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight.. that’s why I laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL,” he captioned the post.

He’s taking advantage of all of the attention by promoting his new line of G-Unit streetwear. He shared a link on his Twitter account on Friday, Feb. 18. In fact, he clearly was unbothered by all the chatter because in addition to promoting his merchandise, the day after the Super Bowl, which was Valentine’s Day, he enjoyed a nice hearty meal in New York City with his girlfriend. Page Six reports that the rapper dined at Sei Less for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with girlfriend Jamira Haines. The couple dressed in red for the occassion and even had fans come up to them to rave about his performance the evening before. “Several people went over to him to congratulate him on the halftime performance,” an insider revealed.

The highly anticipated Halftime Show, sponsored by Pepsi, featured a lineup of some of hip hop’s biggest icons. It made history as the first full hip hop lineup. Dr. Dre anchored the show, and featured performances by Snoop Dogg, 50, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. Audiences were treated to west coast classics like “California Love,” 50’s debut single “In Da Club,” Blige’s Dre-produced hit “Family Affair,” Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Lamar’s “We Gon Be Alright,” and Snoop’s “The Next Episode.”

Dre expressed the significance of hip hop and the moment in a press conference ahead of the performance. “This should’ve happened a long time ago,” the Aftermath Records founder said. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show, and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”