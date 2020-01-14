The 5 Best Moments From Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots’ Million Dollar Show

On Monday, Jan. 13, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots held their fifth annual Million Dollar Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, calling on some of Bones’ friends in country music to help them raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, Bones has helped raise over $14 million for the hospital, and Monday’s show only increased that total.

Previously announced guests included Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Colbie Caillat, Lainey Wilson, Heath Sanders and Gone West, but Bones had a number of surprises for the crowd, bringing out Lindsay Ell, two members of Foreigner, King Calaway, Old Dominion, Sawyer Brown and Sam Hunt, who closed the show.

Below, five of the night’s best moments:

1. The kickoff

Before the music started, two tiny St. Jude’s patients named Colton and Caleb were brought out on stage to say hello to the crowd. One of them had just finished his chemo treatment, and a photograph of his celebratory party was shown on the screens, reminding everyone of the night’s bigger purpose.

#MDS2020 is kicking off now to benefit the kids at @StJude like these two little ones, and one of them just celebrated his last chemo treatment ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/tVe2aK56Bj — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) January 14, 2020

2. Foreigner and Lindsay Ell

After surprise guest Ell performed solo, Bones told the crowd that his next surprise guests had specifically requested to perform with the Canadian singer, subsequently introducing two members of the rock band Foreigner. Ell collaborated with the band on their hit “I Want to Know What Love Is,” as did the crowd.

3. A surprise proposal

The Raging Idiots performed a series of covers throughout the night, one of which was Alicia Keys‘ “If I Ain’t Got You.” During the song, background singer Trainer Ahmad left the stage to bring out his girlfriend, getting down on one knee to propose to her in front of the crowd. She said yes, and the two shared a kiss as the band resumed the song, gifting the to-be newlyweds with a romantic serenade.

That just happened!!!! Trainer Ahmad just got engaged!!! ❤️😭 #MDS2020 pic.twitter.com/x6dqnsVbbc — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) January 14, 2020

4. Brooks & Dunn

Bones told the crowd that when he asked Brooks & Dunn to join the show, they had one caveat — they didn’t want to play too late. He countered with the request that they perform three songs instead of two, and just after 9 p.m., Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn arrived to perform “My Maria,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon,” the latter of which saw Dunn show off some impressive vocals. The crowd was on its feet before the duo even played their first note, and stayed that way throughout their three-song set, sending the pair off with thunderous applause.

5. Sam Hunt

Hunt arrived to close out the show with almost no introduction from Bones, taking the stage in a white t-shirt and jeans to perform his newest single, “Kinfolks,” before launching into smash hit “Body Like a Back Road.” Hunt told the crowd that had told Bones he was thinking about buying tickets to the show, but the radio host had a better idea.

Bonus: The night’s most awkward moment goes to Bones and Ell, who took the stage to play her newest single, the breakup track “I Don’t Love You Anymore.” Ell mentioned that she and Bones used to date, and her performance happened to be the first time she had sung the song with her ex literally sitting on stage with her. After Ell finished singing, an audience member called out, “Marry her, Bobby!” at which point Bones told the crowd that he couldn’t hear anything due to the in-ears he was wearing.

.@lindsayell singing “I Don’t Love You” for the first time with her ex bf @mrBobbyBones on stage with her 😱 #MDS2020 pic.twitter.com/E4rryjKjuf — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) January 14, 2020

