2019 VMAs: Pharrell Williams Praises ‘The Queen’ Missy Elliott After Lifetime Achievement Award

Pharrell Williams didn’t hold back his praise of Missy Elliott as she was honored for a lifetime achievement award at Monday’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The Voice alum took to Twitter to honor the iconic artist, thanking her for lifting the “creative bar” over the years, earning a grateful response from Elliott herself.

“The QUEEN @MissyElliott VIRGINIA!” he wrote. “You set so many minds free and have changed the world in the process. There can never be another YOU so we celebrate your continuous lifting of the creative bar. Continued blessings and favor.”

Elliott soon responded, thanking her friend for his “kind words” and reiterating just how grateful she was for the honor.

I love you so much bruh! I am grateful🙏🏾🤗❤️ thank you for these kind words😩🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 27, 2019

Williams was far from the only artist praising the groundbreaking rapper as she took home the Video Vanguard Award after taking to the stage for a medley of “Throw It Back,” “The Rain,” “Get Your Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control.” She even brought back original “Work It” music video dancer Alyson Stoner, making the crowd go wild to see the talented little girl all grown up.

Her fellow artists had nothing but kind words following the performance.

“She changed the music video art form completely with her style, humor and unforgettable creativity,” Cardi B said. “From the minute she stared into that fish eye lens in her video for ‘The Rain,’ the world knew she was a force to be reckoned with.”

In her emotional acceptance speech, Elliott thanked her dancers, “I want to dedicate the award to the dance community all around the world. Because when y’all get on a stage with these artists, y’all are not just props. Y’all are the icing on the cake, y’all are the beat to the heart.”

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Warner Music Group