2018 MTV VMAs Viewers in Awe of Blake Lively’s Height

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively presented the the Best Pop Video Moon Man at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, but many fans were distracted by a certain different in their appearances.

Kendrick and Lively performed a short skit together on stage, bantering about their upcoming movie together as the Rockettes took the stage for a dance. As they stood side by side however, fans on Twitter noticed their startling height difference for the first time.

“Good Lord, how tall is @blakelively?” one person tweeted. “Perhaps the question is, how short is @AnnaKendrick47?”

Good Lord, how tall is @blakelively? Perhaps the question is, how short is @AnnaKendrick47? — 🐝The Fishlipz September Issue🏳️‍🌈 (@dollarstadonuts) August 21, 2018



“Anna Kendrick is so short awwwwwwwwwwwe…. Or is Blake lively just really tall???” wondered another. “Also this whole skit was not funny and I don’t know who the rockettes are.”

Anna Kendrick is so short awwwwwwwwwwwe

….or is Blake lively just really tall???

Also this whole skit was not funny and I don’t know who the rockettes are #VMAs — broke blair waldorf (@velvetandchanel) August 21, 2018



Of course, some fans identified one or the other as an outlier, suggesting that one of the actresses was probably of an average height while the other was either extremely short or extremely tall.

Good lord I didn’t realize Blake Lively is that tall 😩😩 #VMAs — ✨Amber✨ (@AmberNazarene21) August 21, 2018



As a matter of fact, Kendrick is five feet, two inches tall while Lively is five feet, ten inches tall, according to their respective Google pages. It’s unclear where this information comes from, or how accurate it is, as the gap was hard to judge on screen. In the skit, it is clear that Kendrick is wearing pretty tall high heels, though Lively wore a pair of billowing pants that completely obscured her feet, making it hard to judge.

Kendrick and Lively presented the Best Pop Video award to Ariana Grande for “No Tears Left to Cry,” which came out back in April. It was the first single for Grande’s new album Sweetener, which was released last week. She gave a short and sweet acceptance speech, thanking “my friends, and everyone, I love you, and Pete Davidson — thanks for existing.”

Grande also gave a theatrical live performance of her single “God is a Woman,” accompanied by a cast of female dancers who held perfectly still in tableaux reminiscent of a renaissance painting.

The movie Kendrick and Lively promoted in their skit — to mixed reviews — is called A Simple Favor. The film hits theaters on Sept. 14, and stars Linda Cardellini and Henry Golding as well. Directed by Paul Feig, it tells the story of a mother with a popular vlog, who tries to uncover the truth of her best friend’s sudden disappearance.

The movie is based on a novel by the same name, written by Darcey Bell. The book was just released last year, making it a fast turn-around from print to screen. If it is any indication of how the movie will fair, the book has an average 3.1 out of 5 star rating on Goodreads.



A Simple Favor debuts on Sept. 14.