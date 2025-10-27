2000s Pop Star to Stop Performing Live ‘for the Foreseeable Future’

Nelly Furtado is ready to “Turn Off the Light” on any future live performances.

The 46-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from touring and live shows.

“I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” she wrote. “I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.”

Furtado’s post announcing the hiatus came exactly 25 years after the Grammy Award-winning artist released her first album. She is best known for her third album, Loose, which became one of the best-selling albums of the decade when it released in 2006. The album is full of hits that still ring off today, like “Promiscuous,” “Say It Right,” and “Maneater.”

“I’m grateful for all the years of fun, community and wonder,” she continued in the post. “Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts.”

She then thanked “all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level,” and then declared her wish for “many years of fruitful and passionate performance” to all new, up-and-coming artists.