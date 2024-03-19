2 Men Arrested for Alleged Plan to Murder Rapper During Concert

Two men have been arrested after planning to murder a rapper at a show in downtown Austin. Don Lee Bennett, 39, and Pierre Laday Jones, 38, were arrested on March 10 for possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, reports FOX 7 Austin. Jones faces an additional third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the court documents, the plot was discovered when Jones, who had been found in possession of a handgun despite not being permitted to possess one, told police that two of his associates planned to kill another man on that particular night. Bennett was identified as one of his associates; the other was listed in the affidavit but has not yet been arrested.

The affidavit states that Jones informed police that Bennett and the other associates were planning on attending the rap concert near East 6th Street and that they prepared to use Jones' VIP access credentials for SXSW in order to attend. The VIP access, Jones said, would allow the two men to sneak into the building with concealed weapons without having to undergo a search at the door.

FOX 7 Austin was contacted by SXSW and informed that VIP Access credentials aren't provided at SXSW, and Jones couldn't use any SXSW credentials for non-SXSW events. Jones said the two men wanted to kill the performer so he would not be able to testify in a court case. Bennett was allegedly going to pay Jones $450 to deliver the handgun to him at the concert venue.

Moreover, Jones also informed the police that he believed that the two men were coming from Killeen to downtown, that they were armed and dangerous, and that at least six firearms, including an AK-47, were in their possession, according to FOX 7 Austin. The police arranged a meeting set up between Jones and Bennett. However, Jones stated that Bennett and the third suspect would try to "shoot at officers" if any attempt was made to apprehend them.

SWAT officers later took Bennett down on E. 6th Street, where he was found with a handgun. Since he had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, Bennett was arrested for unlawful possession, according to the affidavit. Further, police found YouTube videos featuring Jones and the intended victim highlighting an ongoing conflict and sharp criticizing of Bennett and Jones' rap careers, suggesting a possible motivation for the shooting.