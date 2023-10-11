Rapper President Davo Dead at 28 — Police Investigating as Murder

Up-and-coming Baltimore rapper President Davo has died. Baltimore Police confirmed they have launched a murder investigation after the musician, real name David Boykin, was fatally shot in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 6. Boykin was 28.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 6:17 p.m. local time, police said, per The Baltimore Banner. When they arrived, they found Boykin unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The musician was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police confirmed Monday that Boykin was the victim, with his manager, Andrea England, remembering the rapper as a devoted father of three, sharing in a statement, first reported by The Baltimore Sun, "he was a number one dad. He was around his kids all the time, and they worshipped the ground he walked on."

Boykin was a beloved figure in the Baltimore community among a generation of Baltimore-area hip hop artists – including Young Moose, Tate Kobang, Lor Scoota, Creek Boyz, YBS Skola and YG Teck – who have attracted a following for their distinctly regional sounds in the last decade. The musician currently has more than 33,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has released 11 albums since 2017. In 2014, he notably released a music video to YouTube for the remix, "I Don't Wanna Be a Playa," which has since gained more than 7.1 million views. Prior to his death, Boykin was reportedly preparing for a scheduled performance with YG Teck at Rams Head Live! on Oct. 15.

"He was somebody that everybody looked at as one that could get out and be a representative for the city," friend and fellow Baltimore City rapper StarrZ said, per Fox Baltimore. Ant Williams, another of Boykin's friends, added, "we see the talent, we see the passion he had for music, we saw the love he had for his people."

At this time, further information regarding Boykin's passing is not known, and no suspects have been named. Police have asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The Baltimore Police Department is offering an $8,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.