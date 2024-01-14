'8 Mile' Rapper Supa Emcee Allegedly Murdered His Wife, Authorities Say

Supa Emcee, a Detroit rapper who appeared in the film 8 Mile, is accused of murdering his wife. The Messenger reports that the rapper, real name Jimmie Lee Brown, fatally stabbed Kelly Ann Mays in her Westland, Michigan, apartment. Mays was a known domestic violence advocate. Mays' adult daughter, Celeste Mays, made the gruesome discovery of her mother's dead body. "I touched her foot, and it was cold," Celeste told WJBK-TV in an interview. As expected, she's been left traumatized by the tragedy. "I have nightmares about it, so every time I fall asleep, I see it." Mays had several knife wounds to the chest and neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Supa Emcee turned himself into police hours after the alleged killing. He has already been charged with first-degree murder. As of now, he has not entered a plea of guilty or innocent.

In addition to being a domestic violence advocate, Mays was also a well-known poet in the Detroit area, per her Facebook account. In an interview with The Detroit News in July, Mays opened up about a past abusive relationship. A beating in 2010 left her hospitalized on her younger daughter's first birthday. A then-13-year-old Celeste begged for her mom to leave her abuser. "In my head, as a Black woman, I have to make it work. I have to make things work with my Black man," Mays told the outlet during the interview. "'Mom, I can't, I can't do this," the mother of two recalled her older daughter saying. "'I can't be in this space with you watching you struggle and suffering. ... Or, you can just call it quits.' I chose my baby," Mays added, "and I ended it, and I left."

8 Mile was released in 2002. The film is a biopic based on the life and early rap career of Eminem.