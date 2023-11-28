Rapper Murdered After Leaving Nightclub: Hillside Quis Was 34

Florida-based rapper Hillside Quis, real name Marquis Baxter, has died following a fatal shooting in Oakland last month. Baxter, 34, was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 29 after he was involved in an altercation with another person while leaving a nightclub, according to police, who identified him as the victim on Monday, according to The Mercury News.

The fatal shooting took place at around 3:21 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the 400 block of 19th Street between Broadway and Franklin Street. Police said Baxter was involved in a heated argument with one person when a second suspect walked up and fired at him several times shortly after he left a local nightclub, but it was unclear whether the shooting stemmed from something that happened there. Officers who responded to a gunshot detection system alert found the victim shot on the sidewalk. Officers provided emergency first aid before the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 a.m.

Baxter was identified as the victim on Monday, nearly a month after the shooting, with police revealing that he was wearing a necklace with the initials "HQ" at the time of the shooting. Police said the necklace was found next to his body when paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital. In the days and weeks following the shooting, several people paid tribute to Baxter on social media, with one person writing, "rip quis this don't even feel right... I'm sick to my stomach." Another person wrote, "This is Dedication to the Late Great & Memorable Marquis Baxter . aka Hillside-Quis . May you rest in peace Brother." A third person wrote that they were "still in disbelief, still don't know what to say, still don't understand why.. still got unanswered questions i ain't even get to ask you yet."

Baxter was an aspiring rapper who released music under the name Hillside Quis. During the 2010s, he recorded numerous rap songs and music videos under the stage name. Some of his songs include "Keep It 100," featuring Joseph Kay and Birch Boy Barie, "Mac Sauce," "Off the Porch," and "The Team."

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time. No suspects have been publicly identified and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the killing may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950, or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.