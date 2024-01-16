Yo Gotti's Brother Was Murdered in Memphis on Saturday

Yo Gotti is mourning the loss of his beloved brother. TMZ reports the rapper's brother, Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims, was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 14. Sources told the media outlet that Big Jook, Yo Gotti's older brother was gunned down in Memphis, Tennesse. The murder reportedly took place after he'd attended a funeral service for a family member in the area. Videos have been making their rounds online that reportedly showcase Jook bleeding on the ground as people try to tend to him. What took place is unclear. But it's confirmed that Jook has died.

Like his brother, he is in the music industry and is affiliated with Gotti's label Collective Music Group on the business end of things. His job seemingly consisted of promoting artists for the label. He made appearances in music videos as well released through the imprint.

As of now, it's not known if Yo Gotti was with Jook during the shooting. He hasn't spoken publicly about the loss on social media.

For the past two years, Yo Gotti has been speculated by some to have been involved in the 2021 murder of fellow rapper, Young Dolph. Some believe Big Jook's murder could be retaliation. After the murder of Dolph, TMZ reported that police rushed to Gotti's nearby Memphis restaurant shortly out of fear of possible retaliation. Jook's murder took place not far from Gotti's establishment, which is on the same block. His murder is also not very far from where Dolph's murder took place.

Yo Gotti and Young Dolph allegedly repeatedly dissed each other in diss tracks. Their issues began after Dolph rose to fame with his projects and released an album, King of Memphis, a title Yo Gotti was using.

Yo Gotti has been in the news as of late due to his budding romance with socialite, Angela Simmons. He'd publicly declared his admiration for her for years before she finally gave him a chance.