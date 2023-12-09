2 Chainz Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash

2 Chainz is in the hospital. The rapper shared a brief Instagram Story post on early Saturday morning showing himself being loaded into an ambulance. In the background, there was a crashed vehicle. TMZ looked into the situation and confirmed that 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, was involved in a serious crash and has "suffered neck injuries" as a result.

The Fox-Corporation-owned outlet's report noted a possibility of other injuries but what could be remains undisclosed. The "I'm Different" and "We Own It" rapper is considered in "stable condition" as of press time.

(Photo: Instagram / 2 Chainz)

After leaving one of the Booby Trap strip club locations in Miami, 2 Chainz was exiting I-95 when a man driving a Tesla, whom TMZ did not name in its report, struck the rapper's vehicle. Police are currently investigating the Tesla driver's state at the time of crash, believing he might have been under the influence, according to TMZ's sources. The rapper, who previously performed as Tity Boi in the duo Playaz Circle, shared a shot of the destroyed Tesla in his Instagram video.

The "Birthday Song" rapper, age 46, was in Miami for the Art Basel celebration at the time of the crash. 2 Chainz is fresh off the Nov. 17 release of Welcome 2 Collegrove, his collaborative album with Lil Wayne that has spawned successful tracks like "Presha" and "Transparency," which features Usher.

Some of 2 Chainz's biggest songs include "No Lie" (featuring Drake), "Birthday Song" (featuring Kanye West), "I'm Different," "Feds Watching" (featuring Pharrell), and the Wiz Khalifa collaboration "We Own It (Fast & Furious)." He's also known for his many feature-verse highlights, such as those on Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," A$AP Rocky's "F—in' Problems," Kanye West's "Mercy," Nicki Minaj's "Beez in the Trap," Drake's "All Me," Juicy J's "Bandz a Make Her Dance," Jeezy's "R.I.P.," Chance the Rapper's "No Problem" and Travis Scott's "3500." With Playaz Circle (a collaboration with Dolla Boy), he had a big hit with 2007's "Duffle Bag Boy," which featured Lil Wayne.