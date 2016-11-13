Popculture

2 Chainz Donates Proceeds To Homeless Vets From New Clothing Line

Announced with a special Veteran’s Day Instagram post, rapper 2 Chainz alerted his fans that proceeds from his CEO Millionaires clothing line will go towards supporting homeless veterans.

A message posted on the CEO Millionaires Instagram account mirrored the same message, with a video saying, “Why ever should someone who defended our country be homeless?” With over 21.3 million veterans living in America, it’s great to see an artist using their voice to help these soldiers transition back into civilian life.

