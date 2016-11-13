2 Chainz Donates Proceeds To Homeless Vets From New Clothing Line

Announced with a special Veteran’s Day Instagram post, rapper 2 Chainz alerted his fans that proceeds from his CEO Millionaires clothing line will go towards supporting homeless veterans.

We gotta use these platforms for good. Money isn’t everything but I can take my opportunities and turn it into opportunities to change lives. When you support this new @ceomillionaires collection you’re gonna be helping bring awareness to a problem we have in America. Ceomillionaires.com @ceomillionaires A video posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:01am PST

A message posted on the CEO Millionaires Instagram account mirrored the same message, with a video saying, “Why ever should someone who defended our country be homeless?” With over 21.3 million veterans living in America, it’s great to see an artist using their voice to help these soldiers transition back into civilian life.

