2 Chainz Reveals New Kobe Bryant Tattoo on Both Legs

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash, fans around the world have been on a mission to honor his memory however possible. Tattoos have been a popular choice, and rapper 2 Chainz just joined the list of fans getting Bryant-related ink. He took to Instagram to show off two new additions to his leg.

2 Chainz posted a photo on Monday that showed his legs sticking out from a pair of Los Angeles Lakers basketball shorts. He had the shorts hiked up to show a “2” and a “4” tattoo next to each knee. When his legs were pressed together, they formed 24, which was Bryant’s jersey number later in his career.

“Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean,” 2 Chainz wrote in the caption of the photo. He wanted to make it very clear that he will forever remember Bryant and the impact that he made on both the NBA and the world in general.

The popular rapper has revealed following Bryant’s death that he has struggled in the weeks following the tragic incident. He has posted several photos of the late NBA icon on his Instagram page and even released a song called “Speechless” in his honor.

“I am truly lost for words, my idol,” 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram after posting a photo of Bryant. He also captioned another post with “if you know me you know this killing me right now.”

2 Chainz is not the only person to get a tattoo in honor of Bryant in the weeks following the helicopter crash. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently unveiled a new tribute tattoo on his thigh that showed a Black mamba snake coiled around the numbers 24 and 8. Text reading “Mamba 4 Life” was underneath the snake.

These two stars are only two examples, but tattoo artists have revealed that Bryant ink is extremely popular at the moment. Montclair studio-artist Jose Guijosa of Killer Tattoos recently revealed that he is booked through August and a large number of the appointments are for Bryant-related pieces.

This popularity has remained true for several artists in the Los Angeles area. Fans from all over the world have been calling and emailing them in an effort to get an appointment booked. Some Bryant fans have even flown from Australia to get a tattoo done.

