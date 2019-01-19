Ariana Grande Accused of Ripping off 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House in ‘7 Rings’ Music Video

Ariana Grande’s music video for “7 Rings” includes pink everywhere, which led a few 2 Chainz fans to accuse her of ripping off his Pink Trap House in Newnan, Georgia. 2 Chainz himself even noticed the similarities.

The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, shows Grande hosting a party at a house completely covered in pink, down to the appliances in the kitchen. The beginning of the video even shows pink-painted cars outside the home.

After Grande released the video on Thursday, a handful of 2 Chainz fans accused Grande of copying the rapper’s Pink Trap House, although the exterior for the house in Grande’s video is very different from the Georgia landmark.

“Yeeerrrrr [2 Chainz] your alarm going off? They tryna take the swag again,” one fan wrote.

“Justice for 2chainz,” another wrote, adding a photo of 2 Chainz outside the house.

On Friday, 2 Chainz posted a clip from the video, acknowledging the similar aesthetics. “Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco [Ariana Grande]… y’all tell me in the comments,” the Atlanta rapper wrote.

The Pink Trap House is a haunted house 2 Chainz saved from demolition last year, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He collaborated with haunted house company 13 Stories to revive the home as a haunted house again. It previously became a social media sensation in 2017, when 2 Chainz rented the building to promote his album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

Aside from the pink house look, rap fans have accused Grande of copying others in “7 Rings” itself. One Billboard editor suggested the song lifted elements of Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag.” Rapper Princess Nokia claimed the song is similar to her 2017 track “Mine.”

“Ain’t that the little song I made about brown women and their hair?” Princess Nokia said in a video. “Hmm. Sounds about white.”

Grande has not commented on the controversies surrounding the video. She hinted at a possible social media break by writing “bye for now” in an Instagram post on Friday. She did tweet “Miss U” on Saturday, which appears to be a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, on his birthday.

“7 Rings” is Grande’s first release of 2019, following what was a difficult year for the singer. Aside from her breakup with Miller and his death in September, she also had a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson that ended with them calling off their engagement in October.

