17-Year-Old Rapper Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Rylo Huncho's Mom Speaks Out

Aspiring Virginia-based rapper Rylo Huncho has died in what police are investigating as a possible accidental shooting. The 17-year-old rapper, whose real name is Raleigh Freeman III, was discovered by his mother shortly after he was reportedly seen filming a video on social media holding a gun. Although police have not publicly identified the deceased, family identified the victim as the rapper in a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $8,000.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the Suffolk PD shared with Billboard Tuesday, an incident occurred on May 15 around 10 p.m. that "resulted in the death of a juvenile age 17" involving a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." The teenager died at a local hospital. Police did not identify the victim or share further details because he was a juvenile and because self-inflicted gunshot wounds could also be considered an act of suicide. In the GoFundMe page, family said "my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head... Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why."

According to the New York Post, just minutes before Freeman was discovered by his mother, the young rapper had been seen in a social media video singing into a camera while dancing with a pistol. The outlet reported that Freeman appeared to switch off the weapon's safety and point it at himself. A gunshot could then reportedly be heard. Police would not confirm or comment on the report.

"I didn't know he had a gun. I did not know he had that... When I came in the house, and I seen my son in his blood... I ran across the street, and I almost got hit by a car for going across the street trying to save my son's life," Freeman's mother, Monica Savage, told ABC affiliate WVEC. "I just want my baby back. That's all I want. I miss my baby."

The teen's mother said that her son "had some nice music on YouTube" and "some nice songs," adding that he was a "real good" rapper. Freeman had 10 songs and 680 monthly listeners on Spotify, per Newsbreak. Some of his songs include "Money Getta," "Bag Talk" and "La la la," with his most recent song, "Getta's," released on May 12. He also had over 28,700 followers on Instagram and 1,382 followers on TikTok.

A celebration of life and a funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, before Freeman is laid to rest in Holly Lawn Cemetery, according to his obituary.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.