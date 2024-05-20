Staind's Jon Wysocki Dead at 53

Jon Wysocki, best known as the drummer and founding member of Staind, has died. The late musician's band, Lydia's Castle, confirmed in a statement shared to social media that Wysocki passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 18. A cause of death was not disclosed. Wysocki was 53.

"On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, @jonwysocki4 passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly," the group's statement read. Although the statement did not indicate a cause of death, TMZ reported that Wysocki was reportedly experiencing issues with his liver that required medical care.

(Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Wysocki is best remembered for his time with Staind. The musician helped form the rock band in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1995 alongside lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, and bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April. During his time with the group, Wysocki drummed on Staind's first seven albums, including the band's three consecutively released No. 1 albums – 2001's Break the Cycle, 2003's 14 Shades of Grey, and 2005's Chapter V – scoring hits with tracks like "It's Been Awhile," "So Far Away," and "Right Here." He left Staind in 2011, with Blabbermouth reporting that he was fired during the making of group's self-titled seventh studio album.

"We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together, Staind wrote in a statement shared Sunday. "From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon's family and fans around the world who loved him."

Lewis also paid tribute, writing in a statement, "I'm so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother... fought with like a brother... cared for like a brother... worried about like a brother... cried over like a brother... because he was my brother in arms. My journey would've been different without him." He added that Wysocki "was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed."

In a tribute of their own, Wysocki's former bandmates in SOIL remembered him as "a great friend, a great drummer," and "a great human being," sharing that "it was an honor to have him in SOIL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend."