10 Best Live Concerts You Can Stream at Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused it to be very uncertain when live concerts will be able to resume safely again. To help with the live music withdraw that many may be experiencing, we've put together a list of the 10 Best live concerts that you can stream at home right now. Some these are available for free on YouTube, and others will require a subscription to a streaming service, such as Netflix.

Notably, there have been some some live concert events that have taken place over the past few months. One thing many more prominent artists have done is perform at drive-ins, where attendees can more safely enjoy the concert experience. There have been others, however, that have not been quite as safe. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was previously reported as potentially having been linked to 250,000 new coronavirus cases. That event did note require attendees to social distance or wear masks. If you're ready to enjoy some great music and live performances form the safety of your own living room, scroll down to see our list and queue up these awesome shows!