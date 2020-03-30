Pitbull Records Uplifting Coronavirus Anthem, and Social Media Chimes In

Pitbull is attempting to do his part in restoring the faith amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Worldwide put a special single to help inspire those across the world during the pandemic. The track, which is called "I Believe We Will Win," came out on Saturday. In his song, one of the lines goes, "If there's any time to check in for the world, it's right now." Heading into the new week, his track comes at just the right time as America is prepared for what appears to be quite a long time in quarantine.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday evening that the social distancing order has been extended until April 30. This comes after Trump had originally had hopes of getting things back in order by Easter.

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

Pitbull's song seems to be well-received across social media. Many of the reactions that have come in since posting the clip have been of the positive variety. This is a stark contrast to Gal Gadot's attempt to show unity through music in her efforts of assembling a cast of celebrities to sing John Lennon's "Imagine."

Here's a look at some of the remarks that have come in regarding Pitbull's attempt at bringing hope through music.