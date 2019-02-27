‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Adds Luke Wilson to Cast

Luke Wilson has reportedly joined the cast of Zombieland: Double Tap.

The Zombieland sequel is due out in theaters later this year, and fans have been dying for details on the sequel. The movie is bringing back the main cast from the original, including Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin. According to a new report by Variety, Wilson is on the list as well.

There is still no word on what character Wilson will play, or whose side he will be on. The official synopsis for the movie notes that it finds the main cast moving back inland in the United States, dealing with packs of evolving zombies and bands of other surviving humans.

Wilson is not the only high-profile name to join the cast of the mysterious sequel. Other newcomers to the franchise include Rosario Dawson and Thomas Middleditch. The details of their roles are also secret.

One new character we do have a name for is Madison, played by Zoey Deutch. It seems likely that Madison is named after her hometown, much like the original cast who went by the names Columbus, Wichita, Tallahassee and Little Rock.

Zombieland: Double Tap is out in theaters on Oct. 11. The movie is coming out just two days after the 10-year anniversary of the original. Back in 2009, Zombieland changed the game with a horror-comedy that helped shape zombie media for years to come. It followed an anxious nerd (Eisenberg) through a journey of self-discovery while undercutting the tropes of post-apocalyptic thrillers.

In the original, the cast became a kind of found family, reluctantly drawing support from one another while resisting their bonds, since they lost so much when Zombies first rose up. They traveled across the country together to California, hoping to find an operational theme park. The sequel will presumably pick up ten years later in the story’s time, as well as in real life.

The original director, Ruben Fleischer, is back for the sequel, as well. Fleischer is fresh off of the success of Venom. Likewise, original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are back again. The two have also seen massive success elsewhere, notably penning the scripts for both Deadpool movies.



Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11.