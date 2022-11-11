Zac Efron's Physical Transformation on Full Display in First 'The Iron Claw' Photos

Zac Efron is cut and ready to become a professional wrestling champion. A24 recently released the first official photo from the new movie The Iron Claw, the biographical film about the success and tragedy surrounding the Von Erich family. Efron plays Kevin Von Erich and can be viewed taking down an opponent in his new physique. Fans got to see Efron's body transformation in a leaked photo in October.

On Instagram, Efron wrote, "First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can't wait to show you more…let's go." The Iron Claw is based on the rise and fall of the Von Erich family who are considered the first family of pro wrestling. Efron stars in the film along with Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022

Kevin Von Erich has won multiple championships in different promotions and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 as a member of the Von Erich family. When speaking to TMZ, Von Erich shared his thoughts on Efron portraying him in The Iron Claw. "It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he said, per PEOPLE.

"I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do." Von Erich added "It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great. The 65-year-old then said "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."

The Iron Claw is directed and written by Sean Durkin and is slated to be released next year. Before Efron began filming he spent the majority of the year promoting three movies starring him — Gold, Firestarter and The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Efron is known for starring in the films High School Musical and High School Musical 2.