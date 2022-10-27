Zac Efron Looks Completely Different With Bowl Haircut, Jacked Physique

Zac Efron is changing his look in a big way for his next film. The 35-year-old actor was recently spotted on set in Louisiana for the movie The Iron Claw and looked unrecognizable. The High School Musical star put on a good amount of muscle and had a tan while having a bowl haircut. Efron is playing famous professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich, and The Iron Claw is a movie based on the Von Erich family, one of the most famous families in all of professional wrestling.

Efron's new look led to strong reactions on social media. One person wrote: "I really wanted him for Kerry Von Erich when it was announced, thought he had a great build to portray him. Then Jeremy Allen White as Kevin Von Erich, not just physically, but he is also the best actor of the three, at least in my opinion."

I wasn't sure how Zac Efron was going to pull off Kevin Von Erich.... pic.twitter.com/7IA2CyJMxh — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) October 25, 2022

Another person wrote: "That is how I remember Kevin. Many people commented on how Zac looks more like Kerry but they should look at older pics of Kevin when he was Jacked." This is not the first time Efron went through a major body transformation as he did it for the 2017 film Baywatch.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," Efron told Men's Health in September. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd," he says. "And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3% body fat." Efron went on to say that he couldn't sleep due to the transformation. "I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time," he added. "Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering."

Along with Efron, The Iron Claw stars Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany. The Von Erich Family is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame due to its impact on pro wrestling. Efron's character, Kevin Von Erich, won multiple championships in different promotions, including the NWA American Heavyweight Championship which he won five times.