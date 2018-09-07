Zac Efron and Matthew McConaughey Are Unrecognizable in New Indie Film Trailer

Fans of Zac Efron and Matthew McConaughey may find the pair unrecognizable in the trailer for their new movie The Beach Bum.

McConaughey is sporting long locks and quite the outlandish rotation of costume changes, and Efron is rocking a Vanilla Ice-esque aesthetic with a pompadour-like haircut and lines shaved into his beard.

The movie does not appear to have a defined premise as of yet, but it seems to be about the casual adventures of a drug-using “beach bum” poet named Moondog (played by McConaughey). Actress Isla Fisher plays his wife, Minnie.

Efron’s character is a bit of a mystery at this time, but based on some past photos of the attire he dons on the film, he appears to be some kind of religious punk.

The Beach Bum is written and directed by infamous filmmaker Harmony Korine who is most well-known writing and directing Spring Breakers, and for writing the film Kids.

In addition to McConaughey, Efron, and Fisher, it also co-stars Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Buffett, Jonah Hill, and Martin Lawrence.

While McConaughey looks strikingly different, the actor has always maintained quite a youthful appearance and energy throughout his many years as a leading man.

In past interview with GQ he spoke about what it has been like having been so famous since his early 20s, saying, “I’ve never had fears that I was stuck in one thing.”

“I’m sure we’re going to talk about the years when I was in romantic comedies and I was seen as the guy who was on the beach, running around shirtless. I did that. Damn right that was me,” he added. “I wasn’t scared like, ‘Oh God, I’m going to be stuck here.’ But I was like, I understand at some point that that is in italics now. So I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to be openly presenting that for a while. I’m going to un-brand.’ “

He later went on to express his pride at working hard so that he could in turn play hard.

“I worked hard to live in Malibu, California. I’m going to the beach! I’m gonna go surfing! No, I don’t want to wear a shirt,” he joked. “I want to get a tan and feel the sun on my bones. And it’s Tuesday.”

The Beach Bum does not currently have an announced release date, but it is possible that it will not be released until sometime in early 2019.