Chad Michael Murray Fuels Hopes for 'A Cinderella Story' Sequel

Chad Michael Murray is eager to revisit one of his films from the early 2000s. As the 2004 film A Cinderella Story marks its 20th anniversary this year, the actor revealed that he is more than willing to step back into the role of Austin Ames opposite Hilary Duff's Sam Montgomery in A Cinderella Story 2, and fans have his daughter to thank.

Murray opened up about possibly revisiting the film while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Netflix film Mother of the Bride Tuesday. Reflecting on his numerous previous roles, the actor revealed that his oldest daughter, whom he welcomed with wife Sarah Romer in 2017, recently watched the movie and "looked at me and she goes, 'You need to make another one of those, Daddy.'"

Hitting theaters on July 16, 2004, A Cinderella Story offered a modern take the classic Cinderella folklore. The movie starred Duff as Sam, a California teenager who has to work as a janitor and dishwasher in the diner of her stepmother. After a cell phone mix-up, Sam begins an anonymous text-messaging and e-mail relationship with a boy, only learning that he is Murray's Austin, he cutest boy in school, when they agree to meet at a school dance. While it's unclear if Duff would be willing to return to her former role, Murray sent a message to his former co-star.

"Here you go, Hil. From me to you, let's do it," he said, adding of a possible premise for a second movie, "I think, as we know, things don't always work out so I think they went their separate ways and we bring them back now, post splits from their significant others, into a new Cinderella story."

A Cinderella Story isn't the only movie Murray is hoping to revisit. The actor told ET that he is hoping for a call inviting him to return for Freaky Friday 2. The film, a sequel to 2003 movie, was confirmed to be in the works back in March, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis both set to return. Murray starred alongside the pair as Jake in the 2003 movie, and told ET, "How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It's one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life... So yeah, if they call, if Jake is invited back, Jake will be there."