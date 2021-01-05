'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner's New Movie 'Let Him Go': What to Know

✖

As the world continues to wait for Yellowstone Season 4, Kevin Costner fans can fill the entertainment void by checking out his latest film Let Him Go. The Focus Features film, which premiered Nov. 6, tells the dramatic story of a sheriff and his wife who, after losing their son. leave behind their Montana ranch in the hopes that they can find and save their grandson from his dangerous step-family.

Here's everything you need to know:

Superstars Reunite

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane come together again to portray the main characters George and Margaret Blackledge, a couple of grieving grandparents searching to rescue their grandson from his stepfather, Donnie Weboy (Will Britain), and his evil family. Costner and Lane previously worked together on both Warner Bros.' Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The duo spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about reuniting again, but this time as their attempt starring opposite each other in a feature film.

"I don't think my heart could've handled it if he'd said, 'no,'" Lane revealed with a laugh. "You take a big risk on being rejected, but you know, nothing risked, nothing gained."

"Well, she's one of our great leading ladies, I mean, in any decade," Costner said of Lane. "You understand why she is a leading lady, because she commands the screen. She comes in with such a point of view that it's just easy to play with her, against her."

The cast is rounded out by Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter, Jeffrey Donovan, Will Hochman, and Booboo Stewart.

Is Let Him Go Based on a True Story?

The film is not based on a true story, but it's an adaptation of a 2013 novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Director Thomas Bezucha penned the screenplay, and in doing so, made a few changes to the midwestern tale. Instead of this story taking place in the 1950's as the book details, Bezucha changed the setting to the '60s. He also swapped the movie's families' backgrounds, making the Blackledges from North Dakota and the Weboy family from Montana.

Filming Locations

Though Let Him Go follows an Americana trope, the movie was actually filmed in multiple parts of Alberta, Canada. According to The Cinemaholic, Principal photography began in April of 2019 in Calgery, Alberta. Other films shot in the area include Jumanji: The Next Level and Interstellar.Additional Alberta locations depicted in the movie are Drumheller, Fort Mcleod, Didsbury, and Lethbridge.

Where to Watch

While it's not available on Netflix,Let Him Go is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and other services.