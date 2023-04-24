Whitney Houston Movie 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Hits Netflix, and Fans Are in Their Feels
10 years after the tragic and sudden death of pop music icon Whitney Houston, her estate's official authorized biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody was released in November 2022. It was the first film to include her family and longtime record label's contributions. Leading up to it, there were dozens of documentaries, films, books, and television specials that her family denounced. Ahead of its release, fans were excited, but others had reservations. While many were happy her estate was finally telling Houston's story, others were afraid they'd wash the story down of America's Princess. Her highs and lows are not foreign to any pop culture lover of Houston fanatic: church girl learns to sing under her mother's tutelage and becomes a worldwide sensation breaking music and color barriers but endures extreme criticism, a tumultuous marriage, and uncontrollable substance abuse that leads to her fall from grace. On her come up, she dies of an accidental overdose and drowning. But it doesn't erase that she remained "The Voice." And for the most part, fans and viewers alike agreed that the film did a good job of capturing such.
Just five months after its theatrical release, Netflix has the biopic available on the streaming platform. And over the weekend, millions tuned in. Twitter users are surely in their feelings.
Bravo to Ackie
Man…that Whitney Houston movie on @netflix “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” was fire! Naomi Ackie did an amazing job!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— BlakkFistMusikk✊🏾 (@BlakkFistMusikk) April 23, 2023
Ackie is most known for her Broadway work. But she shined as Houston. And, she was handpicked by Houston's longtime mentor and label head, Clive Davis, to play the star in the film.prevnext
Well done
whitney houston i wanna dance with somebody movie is on netflix and i’m so glad they made this movie how they did. it’s beautiful and it shows who whitney really was. 🥺✨🕊️— sam (@LSammiie24) April 23, 2023
Many agreed the film was done truthfully and with dignity, despite showing Houston's flaws. It was a well-balanced portrayal.prevnext
Where was Woody McClain?!
Finally watching “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on Netflix .. i like it so far BUT Woody McClain should’ve played Bobby Brown .. I can visualize anyone else playing him.— Keedy 🌻 (@IttyBittyAssata) April 24, 2023
McClain portrayed Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown, effortlessly in two BET miniseries. In the biopic, Ashton Sanders played Brown. Some wondered why McClain didn't sign up for a second time. He revealed his reasoning to us in a recent interview, saying: "We did that 10 years ago. That was fun, man. It was fun. It was like one of those lightning-in-the-bottle moments. Can't recapture that moment again. So yeah, that chapter has been closed, and we've moved on. So I'm super excited about that, and I really want to explore other characters."prevnext
Middle ground
I wanna dance with somebody on Netflix .. Whitney Houston movie, it was ight ..— FOREVER FLY 🦋 (@lenamarie____) April 24, 2023
Some felt the film was just OK. Reviews across the board were favorable. There weren't many that were horrible.prevnext
From start to finish
Halfway thru I Wanna Dance With Somebody, now on Netflix.. and I’ve been teary eyed from the first scene.. I’m gay so camp is hard for me to pinpoint, but this oh so watchable. Humble beginnings, fame, addiction . Yup!— Sharon Needles (@SHARON_NEEDLES) April 24, 2023
Other viewers were enamored from the start of the film. Watching a young version of Houston learn her chops to become an international icon was exciting. Naomi Ackie, who starred as Houston, revealed the producers merged her vocals with Houston's throughout the film to keep it authentic.prevnext
Don't eff this up
Alright I’m watching I Wanna Dance with Somebody since its on Netflix but with extreme caution. I am such a Whitney Houston stan so they better get it right— Erin THEE MUA✨🎨 (@_erinmichelle__) April 24, 2023
Many flocked to Netflix as soon as they heard the film was available for streaming. But die-hard Houston fans had one warning: the film better be good. And because it came from her estate, the expectations were higher. Reviews of previous unauthorized films have been mixed.prev