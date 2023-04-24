Whitney Houston Movie 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Hits Netflix, and Fans Are in Their Feels

10 years after the tragic and sudden death of pop music icon Whitney Houston, her estate's official authorized biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody was released in November 2022. It was the first film to include her family and longtime record label's contributions. Leading up to it, there were dozens of documentaries, films, books, and television specials that her family denounced. Ahead of its release, fans were excited, but others had reservations. While many were happy her estate was finally telling Houston's story, others were afraid they'd wash the story down of America's Princess. Her highs and lows are not foreign to any pop culture lover of Houston fanatic: church girl learns to sing under her mother's tutelage and becomes a worldwide sensation breaking music and color barriers but endures extreme criticism, a tumultuous marriage, and uncontrollable substance abuse that leads to her fall from grace. On her come up, she dies of an accidental overdose and drowning. But it doesn't erase that she remained "The Voice." And for the most part, fans and viewers alike agreed that the film did a good job of capturing such.

Just five months after its theatrical release, Netflix has the biopic available on the streaming platform. And over the weekend, millions tuned in. Twitter users are surely in their feelings.