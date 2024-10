Where to Watch All Your Christmas Favorites on TV This Season

Christmas is just around the bend, so what better way to prepare than by curling up under your favorite blanket and binge watching holiday movies? Make use of your fireplace or light a candle at the very least, because it’s time to get in the holiday spirit. From classics like A Christmas Story to cheesy Hallmark films, there’s a Christmas movie on this list for everyone.

Check out this list of all the holiday movies set to play on TV and on streaming platforms.

Netflix

It’s likely Netflix will add to this list come November or December, but check out the holiday movies currently streaming on Netflix:

48 Christmas Wishes

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Star

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Holiday Engagement

Abominable Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Believe

Christmas Cracker

Christmas Crush

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Ranch

Christmas in the Smokies

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Get Santa

Heart of the Country

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Love Actually

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Merry Kissmas

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

Miss Me This Christmas

Petterson and Findus 2

Santa Buddies

Santa Claws

Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The Christmas Candle

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Project

The Koala Brothers: Outback Christmas

The Magic Snowflake

The Nutcracker

The Spirit of Christmas

White Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Hulu

Like Netflix, more Christmas titles may make their way onto Hulu before the peak holiday season hits, but check out what’s already streaming:

12 Dates Of Christmas

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dog for Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Puppy For Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Belle

Christmas Cupid

Christmas With the Andersons

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Happy Christmas

Holly’s Holiday

Married By Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa Hunters

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snowglobe

The Cath in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Mistle-Tones

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tiny Christmas

Hallmark

Got a favorite Hallmark holiday flick? If it’s on this list, make sure to find it in your local listings and set your DVR.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Christmas Joy

Road to Christmas

Christmas in Love

Christmas at Graceland

Mingle All the Way

Christmas at the Palace

Christmas at Grand Valley

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe

Christmas Everlasting

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

A Majestic Christmas

A Homegrown Christmas

Christmas Wonderland

A Gingerbread Romance

Entertaining Christmas

Christmas Copy

Christmas Made to Order

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Focus on Love

A Soldier’s Christmas

A Godwink Christmas

Return to Christmas Creek

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Hope at Christmas

Welcome to Christmas

Northern Lights of Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Time for Me to Come Home

Reunited at Christmas

Small Town Christmas

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Turner Classic Movies

Tune into the Turner Classic Movies channel at the noted dates and times to catch these holiday films.

Beyond Tomorrow – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m.

It Happened on Fifth Avenue – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

O. Henry’s Full House – Dec. 2, 10:15 p.m.

Holiday Inn – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner – Dec. 8, 10 p.m.

The Shop Around the Corner – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Holiday Affair – 10 p.m.

Trail of Robin Hood – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

3 Godfathers – Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.

Star in the Night – Dec. 15, 11:30 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

Little Women – Dec. 16, 10 p.m.

Lady on a Train – Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

Lady in the Lake – Dec. 17, 10 p.m.

Fitzwilly – Dec. 17, 12 a.m.

Crooks Anonymous – Dec. 17, 2 a.m.

Cover-Up – Dec. 17, 3:45 a.m.

Backfire – Dec. 17, 5:15 a.m.

Remember the Night – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut – Dec. 22, 10 p.m.

The Holly and the Ivy – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol – Dec. 23, 10 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol – Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

In the Good Old Summertime – Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.

Desk Set – Dec. 24, 3:45 a.m.

Some Like it Hot – Dec. 25, 8 p.m.

Monkey Business – Dec. 25, 10:15 p.m.

Lover Come Back – Dec. 25, 12:15 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes To Town – Dec. 25, 2:15 a.m.

Never Give a Sucker an Even Break – Dec. 25, 4:30 a.m.

That’s Entertainment I – Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

That’s Entertainment II – Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m.

That’s Entertainment III – Dec. 31, 12:45 a.m.

That’s Dancing – Dec. 31, 3 a.m.

It’s Showtime – Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – Nov. 1 @ 5 p.m., Nov. 17 @ 12:45 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 4:35 p.m

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas — Nov. 1 @ 7:10 p.m., Nov. 2 @ 4:40 p.m., Nov. 9 @ 9:20 p.m., Nov. 10 @ 9:15 p.m., Nov. 26 @ 7:15 p.m., Nov. 27 @ 5:05 p.m.

Snowglobe — Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m.

12 Dates of Christmas — Nov. 3 @ 12 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The Holiday — Nov. 3 @ 1:35 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 1:30 p.m.

Snow — Nov. 4, 12 a.m. and 9:05 a.m.

Angels Sing – Nov. 7, 12 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish – Nov. 10 @ 1:20 p.m., Nov. 11 @ 10:10 a.m., Nov. 25 @ 8:35 a.m.

Call Me Claus — Nov. 10 @ 11:55 p.m., Nov. 11 @ 12:20 p.m.

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic — Nov. 11 @ 7 a.m., Nov. 19 @ 1 a.m., Nov. 24 @ 12 a.m.

Deck the Halls — Nov. 11 @ 4:30 p.m., Nov. 16 @ 4 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — Nov. 11 @ 6:35 p.m.

Norm of the North — Nov. 11 @ 11:55 p.m., Nov. 12 @ 4 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas — Nov. 14 @ 12 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 12 a.m.

The Truth About Christmas — Nov. 25, 9 p.m.

Uncle Buck — Nov. 21 @ 12 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups — Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure — Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m.

The Santa Clause — Nov. 24 @ 7:45 p.m., Nov. 25 @ 4:50 p.m., Nov 30 @ 6:40 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Nov. 24 @ 9:50 p.m., Nov. 25 @ 6:55 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 8:50 p.m.

The Truth About Christmas — Nov. 25 @ 9 p.m., Nov. 26 @ 12 p.m.

Eight Crazy Nights — Nov. 28 @ 12 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol — Nov. 28 @ 8:50 p.m.

These other holiday movies will get a slot on Freeform as well:

No Sleep Till Christmas

Pop Up Santa

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

Lifetime

Settle in with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy these Lifetime holiday classics.

My Christmas Inn – Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement – Nov. 21, 10 p.m.

‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion – Nov. 22, 10 p.m.

The Christmas Contract – Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas – Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Every Other Holiday – Nov. 23, 10 p.m.

Every Day is Christmas – Nov. 24, 8 p.m.

Christmas Harmony – Nov. 24, 10 p.m.

Jingle Bells – Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Christmas Perfection – Nov. 25, 10 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas – Nov. 30, 8 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Love for Christmas – Dec. 1, 10 p.m.

The Christmas Pact – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

A Star for Christmas – Dec. 2, 10 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found – Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Santa’s Boots – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner – Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Christmas Pen Pals – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Hometown Christmas – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss – Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

A Golden Christmas – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

AMC

AMC kicks off its holiday season on Nov. 26 with over 600 hours of movies and specials.

Elf

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause 2

Jingle All the Way

Prancer

Gremlins

Ernest Saves Christmas

All I Want For Christmas

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story 2

Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Nativity Story

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

To Grandmother’s House We Go

White Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Sons of Mistletoe

A Holiday to Remember

Nothing Like the Holidays

One Magic Christmas

The Christmas Star

Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Miracle

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Joyful Noise

Last Holiday

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You

The Year Without a Santa Claus

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Jack Frost

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular

Merry Madagascar

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

The First Christmas Snow

The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold

Life and Adventures of Santa Claus

The Little Drummer Boy: Book II

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

Pinocchio’s Christmas

The Nuttiest Nutcracker

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night

TBS

A Christmas Story – Dec. 24 (24-hour marathon)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf – Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m.

Fred Claus – Dec. 2, 2 p.m. / Dec. 8, 10 a.m.

Love Actually – Nov. 23, 8 p.m. / Dec. 1, 5 p.m. / Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m. / Dec. 9 5 p.m. / Dec. 21, 8 p.m. / Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Wizard of Oz – Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. / Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m.

STARZ

Arthur Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In NY

Home For The Holidays

Nicholas Nickelby

Scrooged

Silent Night

Trapped In Paradise

STARZ app:

Arthur Christmas

Caillou’s Holiday Movie

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas

Maisy: Christmas and Other Stories

Saving Santa

Scrooged

Snowtime!

Sonic Christmas Blast

Trapped in Paradise

Other

Univision Networks:

48 Christmas Wishes

The Ten Commandments

The Flight Before Christmas

La Virgen de Guadalupe

Disney Channel & Disney Junior:

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Dec. 1, 8 a.m.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.

25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas – Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Toy Story That Time Forgot – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special

Nancy and the Nice List – December

Nickelodeon:

Albert

Santa Hunters

Tiny Christmas

UPtv:

The Christmas Switch – Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

My Santa – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.

Chandler Christmas Getaway – Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

A Husband for Christmas – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.

Christmas on the Coast – Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

A Christmas Cruise – Nov. 18, 9 p.m.

Christmas Catch – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

A Christmas in Vermont – Dec. 2, 9 p.m.

Christmas with a Prince – Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

A Fairytale Christmas – Dec. 9, 9 p.m.

Christmas on Holly Lane – Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Hometown Holiday – Dec. 23, 7 p.m.