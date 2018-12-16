Where to Watch All Your Christmas Favorites on TV This Season

Christmas is just around the bend, so what better way to prepare than by curling up under your favorite blanket and binge watching holiday movies? Make use of your fireplace or light a candle at the very least, because it’s time to get in the holiday spirit. From classics like A Christmas Story to cheesy Hallmark films, there’s a Christmas movie on this list for everyone.
Check out this list of all the holiday movies set to play on TV and on streaming platforms.
Netflix
It’s likely Netflix will add to this list come November or December, but check out the holiday movies currently streaming on Netflix:
48 Christmas Wishes
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Star
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Holiday Engagement
Abominable Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Believe
Christmas Cracker
Christmas Crush
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Ranch
Christmas in the Smokies
Coffee Shop
Dear Santa
Get Santa
Heart of the Country
Holiday Baggage
Holiday Breakup
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Love Actually
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Merry Kissmas
Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
Miss Me This Christmas
Petterson and Findus 2
Santa Buddies
Santa Claws
Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The Christmas Candle
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Project
The Koala Brothers: Outback Christmas
The Magic Snowflake
The Nutcracker
The Spirit of Christmas
White Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Hulu
Like Netflix, more Christmas titles may make their way onto Hulu before the peak holiday season hits, but check out what’s already streaming:
12 Dates Of Christmas
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dog for Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Puppy For Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Belle
Christmas Cupid
Christmas With the Andersons
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Happy Christmas
Holly’s Holiday
Married By Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa Hunters
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Snowglobe
The Cath in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
The Christmas Calendar
The March Sisters at Christmas
The Mistle-Tones
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tiny Christmas
Hallmark
Got a favorite Hallmark holiday flick? If it’s on this list, make sure to find it in your local listings and set your DVR.
Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Christmas Joy
Road to Christmas
Christmas in Love
Christmas at Graceland
Mingle All the Way
Christmas at the Palace
Christmas at Grand Valley
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe
Christmas Everlasting
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
A Majestic Christmas
A Homegrown Christmas
Christmas Wonderland
A Gingerbread Romance
Entertaining Christmas
Christmas Copy
Christmas Made to Order
When Calls the Heart Christmas
Focus on Love
A Soldier’s Christmas
A Godwink Christmas
Return to Christmas Creek
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
Hope at Christmas
Welcome to Christmas
Northern Lights of Christmas
Memories of Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
Time for Me to Come Home
Reunited at Christmas
Small Town Christmas
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Turner Classic Movies
Tune into the Turner Classic Movies channel at the noted dates and times to catch these holiday films.
Beyond Tomorrow – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m.
It Happened on Fifth Avenue – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
O. Henry’s Full House – Dec. 2, 10:15 p.m.
Holiday Inn – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
The Man Who Came to Dinner – Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
The Shop Around the Corner – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Holiday Affair – 10 p.m.
Trail of Robin Hood – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
3 Godfathers – Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.
Star in the Night – Dec. 15, 11:30 p.m.
Meet Me in St. Louis – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
Little Women – Dec. 16, 10 p.m.
Lady on a Train – Dec. 17, 8 p.m.
Lady in the Lake – Dec. 17, 10 p.m.
Fitzwilly – Dec. 17, 12 a.m.
Crooks Anonymous – Dec. 17, 2 a.m.
Cover-Up – Dec. 17, 3:45 a.m.
Backfire – Dec. 17, 5:15 a.m.
Remember the Night – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Christmas in Connecticut – Dec. 22, 10 p.m.
The Holly and the Ivy – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Carol – Dec. 23, 10 p.m.
The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 24, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Carol – Dec. 24, 10 p.m.
In the Good Old Summertime – Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.
Desk Set – Dec. 24, 3:45 a.m.
Some Like it Hot – Dec. 25, 8 p.m.
Monkey Business – Dec. 25, 10:15 p.m.
Lover Come Back – Dec. 25, 12:15 a.m.
Mr. Deeds Goes To Town – Dec. 25, 2:15 a.m.
Never Give a Sucker an Even Break – Dec. 25, 4:30 a.m.
That’s Entertainment I – Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
That’s Entertainment II – Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m.
That’s Entertainment III – Dec. 31, 12:45 a.m.
That’s Dancing – Dec. 31, 3 a.m.
It’s Showtime – Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks – Nov. 1 @ 5 p.m., Nov. 17 @ 12:45 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 4:35 p.m
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas — Nov. 1 @ 7:10 p.m., Nov. 2 @ 4:40 p.m., Nov. 9 @ 9:20 p.m., Nov. 10 @ 9:15 p.m., Nov. 26 @ 7:15 p.m., Nov. 27 @ 5:05 p.m.
Snowglobe — Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m.
12 Dates of Christmas — Nov. 3 @ 12 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The Holiday — Nov. 3 @ 1:35 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 1:30 p.m.
Snow — Nov. 4, 12 a.m. and 9:05 a.m.
Angels Sing – Nov. 7, 12 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish – Nov. 10 @ 1:20 p.m., Nov. 11 @ 10:10 a.m., Nov. 25 @ 8:35 a.m.
Call Me Claus — Nov. 10 @ 11:55 p.m., Nov. 11 @ 12:20 p.m.
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic — Nov. 11 @ 7 a.m., Nov. 19 @ 1 a.m., Nov. 24 @ 12 a.m.
Deck the Halls — Nov. 11 @ 4:30 p.m., Nov. 16 @ 4 p.m.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — Nov. 11 @ 6:35 p.m.
Norm of the North — Nov. 11 @ 11:55 p.m., Nov. 12 @ 4 p.m.
I’ll Be Home for Christmas — Nov. 14 @ 12 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 12 a.m.
The Truth About Christmas — Nov. 25, 9 p.m.
Uncle Buck — Nov. 21 @ 12 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups — Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure — Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m.
The Santa Clause — Nov. 24 @ 7:45 p.m., Nov. 25 @ 4:50 p.m., Nov 30 @ 6:40 p.m.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Nov. 24 @ 9:50 p.m., Nov. 25 @ 6:55 p.m., Nov. 30 @ 8:50 p.m.
The Truth About Christmas — Nov. 25 @ 9 p.m., Nov. 26 @ 12 p.m.
Eight Crazy Nights — Nov. 28 @ 12 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Disney’s A Christmas Carol — Nov. 28 @ 8:50 p.m.
These other holiday movies will get a slot on Freeform as well:
No Sleep Till Christmas
Pop Up Santa
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
Lifetime
Settle in with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy these Lifetime holiday classics.
My Christmas Inn – Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Arrangement – Nov. 21, 10 p.m.
‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion – Nov. 22, 10 p.m.
The Christmas Contract – Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Poinsettias for Christmas – Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Every Other Holiday – Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
Every Day is Christmas – Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Christmas Harmony – Nov. 24, 10 p.m.
Jingle Bells – Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
Christmas Perfection – Nov. 25, 10 p.m.
A Very Nutty Christmas – Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
A Twist of Christmas – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
Love for Christmas – Dec. 1, 10 p.m.
The Christmas Pact – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
A Star for Christmas – Dec. 2, 10 p.m.
Christmas Lost and Found – Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Santa’s Boots – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
A Christmas in Tennessee – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Christmas Around the Corner – Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Christmas Pen Pals – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
Hometown Christmas – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Kiss – Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
A Golden Christmas – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
3 Holiday Tails – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
AMC
AMC kicks off its holiday season on Nov. 26 with over 600 hours of movies and specials.
Elf
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
The Santa Clause 2
Jingle All the Way
Prancer
Gremlins
Ernest Saves Christmas
All I Want For Christmas
Christmas in Connecticut
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story 2
Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Nativity Story
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
To Grandmother’s House We Go
White Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
Sons of Mistletoe
A Holiday to Remember
Nothing Like the Holidays
One Magic Christmas
The Christmas Star
Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure
12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue
Happy Feet
Happy Feet 2
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Miracle
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Joyful Noise
Last Holiday
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You
The Year Without a Santa Claus
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Jack Frost
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular
Merry Madagascar
Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
The First Christmas Snow
The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold
Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy: Book II
Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
Pinocchio’s Christmas
The Nuttiest Nutcracker
Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night
TBS
A Christmas Story – Dec. 24 (24-hour marathon)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf – Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m.
Fred Claus – Dec. 2, 2 p.m. / Dec. 8, 10 a.m.
Love Actually – Nov. 23, 8 p.m. / Dec. 1, 5 p.m. / Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m. / Dec. 9 5 p.m. / Dec. 21, 8 p.m. / Dec. 22, 10 a.m.
Wizard of Oz – Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. / Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m.
STARZ
Arthur Christmas
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In NY
Home For The Holidays
Nicholas Nickelby
Scrooged
Silent Night
Trapped In Paradise
STARZ app:
Arthur Christmas
Caillou’s Holiday Movie
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Maisy: Christmas and Other Stories
Saving Santa
Scrooged
Snowtime!
Sonic Christmas Blast
Trapped in Paradise
Other
Univision Networks:
48 Christmas Wishes
The Ten Commandments
The Flight Before Christmas
La Virgen de Guadalupe
Disney Channel & Disney Junior:
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Dec. 1, 8 a.m.
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.
25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas – Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
Toy Story That Time Forgot – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special
Nancy and the Nice List – December
Nickelodeon:
Albert
Santa Hunters
Tiny Christmas
UPtv:
The Christmas Switch – Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
My Santa – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.
Chandler Christmas Getaway – Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
A Husband for Christmas – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.
Christmas on the Coast – Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
A Christmas Cruise – Nov. 18, 9 p.m.
Christmas Catch – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
A Christmas in Vermont – Dec. 2, 9 p.m.
Christmas with a Prince – Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
A Fairytale Christmas – Dec. 9, 9 p.m.
Christmas on Holly Lane – Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Hometown Holiday – Dec. 23, 7 p.m.