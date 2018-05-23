Watch Trailer for Charlie Hunnam’s New Movie ‘Papillon’

Former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has a new movie titled Papillon on the way, and fans can now check out the first trailer.

Papillon stars Hunnam and Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as safecracker Henri “Papillon” Charrière and counterfeiter Louis Dega, respectively.

It is based on the true story of the two men who were imprisoned in a penal colony on Devil’s Island in French Guiana, South America, but formed an alliance and mounted an escape.

The story was first told in a 1969 book of the same name by Dalton Trumbo, which was subsequently turned into a film in 1973 which starred Steve McQueen in the role Hunnam is now playing, and Dustiin Hoffman in the role that Malek has taken on.

In addition to Hunnam and Malek, the film also co-stars Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), Michael Socha (Electric Dreams), Ian Beattie (Vikings), and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Interestingly, Papillon also co-stars Tommy Flanagan, Hunnam’s old castmate from Sons of Anarchy, marking what appears to be the first time the two have shared the screen together since the show ended in 2014.

Recently, Hunnam has been down in Hawaii filming a new movie titled Triple Frontier that co-stars Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, and Oscar Isaac. It’s reported to be about a group of friends who “reunite to take down a South American drug lord.”

It is written and directed by J. C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year). The film will reportedly be released on Netflix once it is complete.

Based on photos that have emerged from the set of the new film, the cast seems to be spending a lot of time with one another, which is starkly in contrast with how things were on the set of Hunnam’s 2017 film, The Lost City of Z.

In an interview from the same year, Hunnam revealed that he and co-star Robert Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of film.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera,” Hunnam said while speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival.

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Pattinson just being extremely focused on the work. “I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he explained.

The film wrapped production in 2016, and Hunnam told reporters that since then, Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued. “So I think it was about the work.”