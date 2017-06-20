First War For The Planet Of The Apes Reactions Now Online

20th Century Fox has finally screened War for the Planet of the Apes for members of the press. The reactions are in and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who previously helmed Rise of the Planet of the Apes and will go on to take charge on The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes tells the final chapter of Caesar’s story in the rebooted Apes trilogy. Returning to the cast is Andy Serkis as Caesar, with newcomers Steve Zahn as Bad Ape, Amiah Miller as Nova, and Woody Harrelson as the villainous Colonel.

While full reviews for War for the Planet of the Apes are being held until May 26, 20th Century Fox has allowed the select audience to share their impressions across social media.

Kevin McCarthy, an entertainment reporter from Fox DC goes as far as saying Serkis deserves an Oscar nomination for his work as Caesar in War.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF APES is incredible! Andy Serkis delivers best performance I’ve seen from actor so far this yr. Deserves Oscar nom.❤️ pic.twitter.com/qmhYzLCU6k — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 17, 2017

Collider founder Steve Weintraub appropriately hails the film with a Wayne’s World gif, calling it “jawdropping” and “astounding.”

War For the Planet of the Apes is jawdropping. Astounding work from everyone involved. Easily of the years best films. pic.twitter.com/R7UNPaihtF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2017

Matthew Crandall of Armchair Directors calls the new Apes film “intense, emotional, and a great end to the trilogy.” While he also praises Serkis, Crandall highlights Zahn’s new Bad Ape character, as well.

War For The Planet of the Apes is intense, emotional and a great end to the trilogy. Serkis wows again and Bad Ape is 👏. Wow. @mattreevesla — Matthew Crandall (@mattcrandall) June 20, 2017

The praise is seemingly endless. Countless tweets have shown adoration for War for the Planet of the Apes, indicating it is near perfect on every front.

War For the Planet of the Apes swung through the vines and stuck that perfect landing. I’ve never seen a trilogy thoroughly perfect as this — Rendy Jones (@KyloRendy) June 20, 2017

Great Caesar’s ghost! War for the Planet of the Apes is sensational. #warfortheplanet @apesmovies pic.twitter.com/aZjwT8O2IJ — mike avila (@mikeavila) June 17, 2017

Hearing that @m_giacchino‘s score for War For The Planet Of The Apes is one of his best has me so hyped. Every year this guy gets better. — David Gawne (@DavidGawne1) June 16, 2017

PopCulture.com will have a full review of the film the day of the embargo’s lifting but, for now, here is what we can say.

I just spent over two hours purely admiring a brilliant movie. War for the Planet of the Apes is incredible. pic.twitter.com/ALs6bl2v7E — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 18, 2017

Those special effects are just too good. I swear, they actually had Apes acting out some of these scenes. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 18, 2017

Wow! Looked to see who was behind the AMAZING War ft Planet ot Apes score. OF COURSE it was @m_giacchino! 10/10! @mattreevesLA — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 18, 2017

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters July 14, 2017.

Photo Credit: Chernin Entertainment