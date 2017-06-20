Movies

First War For The Planet Of The Apes Reactions Now Online

20th Century Fox has finally screened War for the Planet of the Apes for members of the press. The […]

By

20th Century Fox has finally screened War for the Planet of the Apes for members of the press. The reactions are in and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who previously helmed Rise of the Planet of the Apes and will go on to take charge on The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes tells the final chapter of Caesar’s story in the rebooted Apes trilogy. Returning to the cast is Andy Serkis as Caesar, with newcomers Steve Zahn as Bad Ape, Amiah Miller as Nova, and Woody Harrelson as the villainous Colonel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While full reviews for War for the Planet of the Apes are being held until May 26, 20th Century Fox has allowed the select audience to share their impressions across social media.

Kevin McCarthy, an entertainment reporter from Fox DC goes as far as saying Serkis deserves an Oscar nomination for his work as Caesar in War.

Collider founder Steve Weintraub appropriately hails the film with a Wayne’s World gif, calling it “jawdropping” and “astounding.”

Matthew Crandall of Armchair Directors calls the new Apes film “intense, emotional, and a great end to the trilogy.” While he also praises Serkis, Crandall highlights Zahn’s new Bad Ape character, as well.

The praise is seemingly endless. Countless tweets have shown adoration for War for the Planet of the Apes, indicating it is near perfect on every front.

PopCulture.com will have a full review of the film the day of the embargo’s lifting but, for now, here is what we can say.

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters July 14, 2017.

Photo Credit: Chernin Entertainment
Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts